Pawsitively Cool Meals: Five summer feeds for your furry friend

Is your furry love turning their nose up at mealtime this summer? The hot sun can easily cause our pets to have a reduced appetite, much like how we tend to feel less hungry in the blistering sun. Although a slightly reduced love for food is acceptable, making sure that they remain hydrated and fed is important. Along with the crowd-pleasing and gut-friendly curd rice, check out these five summer-y meals to win over their taste buds and cool them off.
Chicken and Rice Stew: A light stew composed of boiled chicken and rice is a healthy and refreshing choice. You may mix in finely chopped, boiled vegetables such as carrots or green beans for extra nutrition. Make sure no oil or spices are added.
Curd Rice
Curd rice is a favorite for good reason. Unsweetened plain curd is full of probiotics that help digest food and keep the gut healthy, a necessity for pets come rain or shine, but particularly useful in summer to soothe upset tummies. Combined with easily digestible white rice, it’s a soothing and cooling feed. Be sure to provide it sparingly; though good, it cannot be their only diet.
Watermelon Wonders
This water content fruit is almost 92 percent water and full of vitamins. Cut away all seeds and rind entirely before serving small, cold pieces as a cooling snack. Do not give too much as it can lead to loose stools.
Cucumber Coolers
Cucumbers are also very good water-rich vegetable ideal for summertime. Slice them into small, bite-sized pieces. They are low in calories and offer a refreshing crunch.
Pumpkin Puree
Cooked and unsweetened pumpkin puree is great for digestion and can be served chilled. It’s rich in fibre and vitamins, helping with upset stomachs which can be more common in the heat.
Frozen Banana Bites
For a sweet and cooling treat, freeze small slices of ripe banana. Bananas offer potassium and fibre, making them a healthy and refreshing snack.
What to avoid for pet safety
When trying new foods, never forget some things are poisonous to your pet. Don’t feed them chocolate, grapes, raisins, onions, garlic (in any form), avocado and any food containing xylitol (an everyday artificial sweetener). Highly fatty or spicy foods will also result in extreme gastrointestinal distress.
If your pet’s lack of appetite is ongoing, or in addition to other signs such as lethargy, vomiting or diarrhea, then contact your veterinarian promptly. A well-nourished and well-hydrated pet is a happy and healthy pet, even during the hotter summer months!