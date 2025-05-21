Pawsitively Cool Meals: Five summer feeds for your furry friend

Is your furry love turning their nose up at mealtime this summer? The hot sun can easily cause our pets to have a reduced appetite, much like how we tend to feel less hungry in the blistering sun. Although a slightly reduced love for food is acceptable, making sure that they remain hydrated and fed is important. Along with the crowd-pleasing and gut-friendly curd rice, check out these five summer-y meals to win over their taste buds and cool them off.

Five additional summer pleasures for pets

Chicken and Rice Stew: A light stew composed of boiled chicken and rice is a healthy and refreshing choice. You may mix in finely chopped, boiled vegetables such as carrots or green beans for extra nutrition. Make sure no oil or spices are added.