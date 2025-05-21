How to save your furniture from pet fur?

Do you only clean off your pet’s fur from the house during summers? It is quite natural for them to start shedding a lot. But excessive shedding can also mean finding hairs all over your clothes and furniture. From fur being stuck to the sofa, especially dark coloured ones to being scattered all over the house and even flying in the air, all one sees during the season are fur. This, apart from making the house dirty, may also be the root cause of several allergies. Thus, it is pertinent to keep fur off your furniture and keep your homes clean.

How to protect your furniture from pet fur?

Every pet parent has this one steady question whenever it is the season of heavy shedding. From fur all over your clothes to all over your furniture, all you see in front of your eyes are pet furs and the hard work you have to do to remove them. Here are five hacks that you can try so that your furniture is saved from all the accumulated fur and even if you cannot save them, you can regularly clean them and maintain them.