How to save your furniture from pet fur?

Do you only clean off your pet’s fur from the house during summers? It is quite natural for them to start shedding a lot. But excessive shedding can also mean finding hairs all over your clothes and furniture. From fur being stuck to the sofa, especially dark coloured ones to being scattered all over the house and even flying in the air, all one sees during the season are fur. This, apart from making the house dirty, may also be the root cause of several allergies. Thus, it is pertinent to keep fur off your furniture and keep your homes clean.
How to protect your furniture from pet fur?
Every pet parent has this one steady question whenever it is the season of heavy shedding. From fur all over your clothes to all over your furniture, all you see in front of your eyes are pet furs and the hard work you have to do to remove them. Here are five hacks that you can try so that your furniture is saved from all the accumulated fur and even if you cannot save them, you can regularly clean them and maintain them.
Always use protective covers or throws, especially on large sofa and couches which can be easily removed and washes. These form a barrier between the actual furniture and the fur. Furthermore, you can opt for pet–friendly fabrics while you order your furniture. This helps in reducing the fur getting stuck onto the furniture quite a bit and helps in keeping the house clean. Fabrics like leather, microfiber, synthetic blends help in making sure that fur do not stick to it.
Your house should be thoroughly cleaned at least two to three times a week and deep cleaned with the help of a professional at least once a week. All the home décor, right from the carpets to the curtains, should be vacuum-friendly. This is also applicable to your pet’s bed. Keep pieces of equipment like lint rollers, rubber gloves or squeegees nearby so that you can clean the upholstery without any hiccups. Fur also sticks to any damp surface. So, you can use wet cloths to remove fur from unthinkable corners of your house.
Take your pets for regular grooming sessions so that the shedding can be slightly controlled. Make sure to take them twice or thrice a day to a specific and easy–to–clean corner where you brush them thoroughly. If they have thick coats, then use a de-shedder brush. Also, give them a bath at home at least once a week or once in two weeks. This would help in controlling loose fur.
If you can train your pets to stay off furniture, nothing like it. But eventually, as pet parents, you tend to give in to those lovely eyes and expressions and allow them everywhere. However, even under such circumstances, you may want to designate an area for them so that they can comfortably rest there and you can easily clean it off afterwards.
You can opt for pet-safe fabric sprays on your home décor, which do not allow furs to stick easily on them. Furthermore, anti-static sprays work wonders in reducing the static surface, which is what attracts furs to it.