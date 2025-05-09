4 ways to prevent pet obesity

Figure out the kind of activities which work best for them

Physical activity is vital in maintaining a healthy weight for your pet. Regular exercise helps burn off excess calories, build muscle, and boost overall fitness. Dogs, especially, benefit from daily walks, playtime in the yard, and engaging activities such as fetch or agility training. The amount and intensity of exercise should be tailored to your pet’s breed, age, and health. For example, active breeds like Border Collies and Labrador Retrievers require more vigorous exercise, while older or less active breeds may need gentler activities.

Cats also benefit from play sessions using toys, laser pointers, or climbing trees to keep them active. Remember that consistency matters — aim for at least 30 minutes of activity per day for dogs, and multiple short play sessions for cats.

Educate yourself for responsible pet ownership

Being well-informed about your pet’s nutritional needs, activity requirements, and overall health is key to preventing obesity. Educate yourself about the signs of weight gain, such as a lack of waistline definition, difficulty feeling your pet’s ribs, or excessive fat deposits. Responsible pet ownership also involves setting a good example by avoiding overfeeding or giving unhealthy treats.

Establishing a structured routine for feeding, exercise, and vet visits helps create a healthy lifestyle for your pet. Moreover, consider adopting a proactive mindset; if your pet is at risk of gaining weight or is already overweight, seek professional advice early. Engaging with pet nutritionists or trainers can provide additional support and personalised plans tailored to your pet’s needs.