Head to this Mumbai cafe to sample a brand new Sunday brunch menu

Head to Amelia for a brand new Sunday brunch experience, designed to transform your mornings into a refined yet relaxed affair. This Mumbai destination offers a tempting selection where classic breakfast favourites meet creative appetisers, flatbreads, hearty mains and delectable desserts.

What can you expect on the new menu at Amelia, Mumbai?

The new brunch menu is a well-curated selection, catering to diverse palates with its flavourful offerings. Kick off your meal with breakfast favourites such as the Croissant Sandwich, layered with truffle hollandaise, or the Fluffin Amazing! pancakes. Flatbreads include a classic Margherita and a Shrimp & Avo Cocktail, while mains offer hearty options like Spinach & Mushroom Tortellini and the flavourful Harissa-Roasted Cauliflower Steak.

Desserts promise a sweet finish with delights like Mango Tres Leches Royale and a Golden Custard Mango Pie. Whether you are in the mood for a light starter or a substantial main, the variety and quality of dishes make Amelia a perfect spot for a relaxing weekend meal. The inclusion of vegan and gluten-free options further enhances its appeal promising a satisfying experience for all diners.