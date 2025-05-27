This Delhi cafe launches its most diverse menu so far

Harajuku Tokyo Café is set to tantalise taste buds across Delhi-NCR with the phased rollout of its most expansive and thoughtfully curated menu to date, commencing May 26. After years of understanding customer preferences, the brand has retained its beloved classics while introducing a bold new wave of Japanese-inspired creations designed to elevate the everyday dining experience.

Harajuku Tokyo Café launches a new menu, inspired by diner preferences

Months of experimentation have resulted in refreshed offerings that perfectly balance flavour and flexibility. A standout highlight is the introduction of a new menu featuring the Robata Grill, offering yakitori skewers, miso-glazed lamb chops and charred aubergine — all infused with warmth and smokiness from open-flame cooking.

Sushi aficionados can delight in bright vegetable rolls, salmon aburi and rock shrimp tempura. The sashimi and nigiri range includes salmon, hamachi and truffle tuna. For comfort food, options range from Karaage poke bowls and Gyoza Ramen to rich broths like Toripaitan. Dumpling lovers will find xiaolongbao steeped in miso and chewy imomochi. Small plates offer crispy Korean fried chicken and shrimp dynamite. The sando selection features soft egg salad and firecracker chicken.

Chef Raaghav Jandroia shares, “We shaped this menu through instinct and repetition, letting ingredients guide the process rather than overwhelm it. Whether it’s the subtle char on skewers or the richness of a slow-cooked broth, balance remained our core focus.”

Harajuku Bakehouse, the café's dessert and bakery extension, has also expanded its menu. Guests can now enjoy Manga Macarons, Chocolate Bon-Bons in new shapes and flavours including Whiskey and Sea Salt Coffee, and beautifully crafted Bento Cakes. Signature Japanese treats such as Dorayaki Nutella and the pillowy Jiggly Pancake Tiramisu also feature prominently.