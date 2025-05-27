Coral Tourism: Move over Australia and Maldives, here are 5 places you must head to

Belize, Central America

When you talk about South or North America, the statue of Liberty, Central Park, the rainforests of Amazon, all flash in front of your eyes. But it’s time that the colourful shades of corals of the Belize Barrier Reef also come in your checklist. Perfect for coral tourism, this is the second-largest reef in the world. Indulge in activities like snorkeling, diving and sailing so that you can go closer to this world. Belize has UNESCO world Heritage recognition. There are several marine reserves and eco-lodges that take care of your accommodation. Many also have environmentalists and marine biologists attached to them for coral yours. Also, do not miss out on the Blue Hole diving tours which make this place famous.

Florida Keys, USA

If you visit Florida, make sure to have a day in your schedule where you enjoy the wonderful world of corals. Florida Keys has the only living coral barrier reef in the USA. You can also be a part of several coral restoration programs to get to know these creatures better. Activities include diving, snorkeling in John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park which gives you a better view of the coral making sure you have an unforgettable experience in your life.