Coral Tourism: Move over Australia and Maldives, here are 5 places you must head to

Do you remember seeing the beautiful reefs of Finding Nemo and wondering when you could see them in real life and out of the screen? While talking about coral tourism, Australia and Maldives are places which feature very high on the light, there are several other places which can be a good option too. From eco-lodges to World War II history, these coral reefs have a story waiting to be told to many people. Will you give these five coral tourism spots a chance?
Belize, Central America
When you talk about South or North America, the statue of Liberty, Central Park, the rainforests of Amazon, all flash in front of your eyes. But it’s time that the colourful shades of corals of the Belize Barrier Reef also come in your checklist. Perfect for coral tourism, this is the second-largest reef in the world. Indulge in activities like snorkeling, diving and sailing so that you can go closer to this world. Belize has UNESCO world Heritage recognition. There are several marine reserves and eco-lodges that take care of your accommodation. Many also have environmentalists and marine biologists attached to them for coral yours. Also, do not miss out on the Blue Hole diving tours which make this place famous.
Florida Keys, USA
If you visit Florida, make sure to have a day in your schedule where you enjoy the wonderful world of corals. Florida Keys has the only living coral barrier reef in the USA. You can also be a part of several coral restoration programs to get to know these creatures better. Activities include diving, snorkeling in John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park which gives you a better view of the coral making sure you have an unforgettable experience in your life.
Red Sea, border of Egypt and Jordan
Popular among European tourists and those who visit Egypt or Jordan eager to experience something other than the arid pyramids, head to the Red Sea. Apart from wandering around the beautiful pier, you can opt to scuba dive around Sharm El Sheikh, Dahab and Aqaba to experience the colourful coral reefs. These reefs have high salinity tolerance and welcomes tourists all year round. The reefs are flourishing through several programs and efforts undertaken to combat coral damage.
Raja Ampat, Indonesia
The photographic islands of Indonesia have the Raja Ampat, which has the highest marine biodiversity on this planet. The areas focus on the true meaning of sustainable tourism and emphasizes on community driven marine conservation. In fact, there are certain laws to protect the corals which must be adhered to by locals and tourists alike. While you are welcome to liveboard dive, snorkel, and kayak around the corals, care needs to be taken that they are not damaged at any cost.
Palau, Oceania
For the unversed, the island country of Palau not only offers coral tourism but one intertwined with history. What makes the corals stand out in this region are the history, facts and stories of the World War II wreckage dives. You can opt for scuba diving or guided jellyfish lake swimming. Should you like to visit Palau then planning must be done from way ahead because there is a limit on the number of visitors allowed to the reefs which are protected. Also, all visitors have to undertake an eco-pledge.