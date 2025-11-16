A neighbourhood story in every sip

Growing up in Bandra teaches you many things: how to snake through Chapel Road on a bike without knocking over a line of aunties waiting for bread; how Hill Road can turn from lazy to chaotic in the span of a single school bell; how cafés evolve quicker than the sea eats up Carter Road’s edges; and how charm, in this neighbourhood, is something lived rather than branded. Bandra isn’t polished; it breathes. The best experiences here feel like someone invited you home — shoes off, gossip flowing, food arriving in waves with no real rules.

Walking into The Red Room at Scarlett House brought all of that back.

Scarlett House’s Red Room feels like a Bandra dinner party, just with better cocktails

Scarlett has already earned a place in the area, partly for how it understands the Bandra rhythm: casual but refined, stylish without trying too hard, always happy to welcome you in, even when your hair is frizzy from the humidity. Tucked inside this familiar bungalow — the sort you’d pass daily and swear you’ve attended a friend’s birthday at years ago — sits this tiny ten-seat cocoon. The Red Room doesn’t announce itself. It murmurs, like a private dining room in an old Goan home, where an uncle hosts weekend lunches with feni jokes and improvised menus.

The idea is simple on paper: one classic cocktail explored through multiple interpretations, plus thoughtful small plates. The evening feels deeply personal, like someone has invited you to sit at their table and share something they love.

This month’s theme is the Martini, filtered through a Bandra lens. I’ll admit, the Martini and I have had a complicated relationship — too sharp, too serious, the equivalent of being scolded by a well-dressed elder sibling. The versions here have warmth woven in. There is humour and memory tucked into each serve. One drink comes inspired by Christian music floating out of old houses on Sunday mornings; another carries the familiar note of bakeries that once dotted the lanes. A garnish suddenly reminds you of date and walnut cake wrapped in plastic at Jude’s; a particular texture recalls late-night conversations outside Soul Fry, when life decisions were postponed in favour of one extra plate of beef croquettes.

The room itself deserves its own slow description. The red glows, soft and confident. The lighting sits at that perfect balance where everyone looks like themselves, just slightly better, and the world outside feels paused. Being seated with strangers feels natural; there’s a salon-like energy without any sense of performance. Whisper or chatter — either suits the space. And while Mumbai often forces you to rush, the pacing here encourages lingering. Glasses arrive deliberately, with stories, never showmanship.