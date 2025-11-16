A neighbourhood story in every sip

Growing up in Bandra teaches you many things: how to snake through Chapel Road on a bike without knocking over a line of aunties waiting for bread; how Hill Road can turn from lazy to chaotic in the span of a single school bell; how cafés evolve quicker than the sea eats up Carter Road’s edges; and how charm, in this neighbourhood, is something lived rather than branded. Bandra isn’t polished; it breathes. The best experiences here feel like someone invited you home — shoes off, gossip flowing, food arriving in waves with no real rules.
Walking into The Red Room at Scarlett House brought all of that back.
Scarlett has already earned a place in the area, partly for how it understands the Bandra rhythm: casual but refined, stylish without trying too hard, always happy to welcome you in, even when your hair is frizzy from the humidity. Tucked inside this familiar bungalow — the sort you’d pass daily and swear you’ve attended a friend’s birthday at years ago — sits this tiny ten-seat cocoon. The Red Room doesn’t announce itself. It murmurs, like a private dining room in an old Goan home, where an uncle hosts weekend lunches with feni jokes and improvised menus.
The idea is simple on paper: one classic cocktail explored through multiple interpretations, plus thoughtful small plates. The evening feels deeply personal, like someone has invited you to sit at their table and share something they love.
This month’s theme is the Martini, filtered through a Bandra lens. I’ll admit, the Martini and I have had a complicated relationship — too sharp, too serious, the equivalent of being scolded by a well-dressed elder sibling. The versions here have warmth woven in. There is humour and memory tucked into each serve. One drink comes inspired by Christian music floating out of old houses on Sunday mornings; another carries the familiar note of bakeries that once dotted the lanes. A garnish suddenly reminds you of date and walnut cake wrapped in plastic at Jude’s; a particular texture recalls late-night conversations outside Soul Fry, when life decisions were postponed in favour of one extra plate of beef croquettes.
The room itself deserves its own slow description. The red glows, soft and confident. The lighting sits at that perfect balance where everyone looks like themselves, just slightly better, and the world outside feels paused. Being seated with strangers feels natural; there’s a salon-like energy without any sense of performance. Whisper or chatter — either suits the space. And while Mumbai often forces you to rush, the pacing here encourages lingering. Glasses arrive deliberately, with stories, never showmanship.
What struck me most was the intimacy. There are no theatrics, no bartender juggling ice like they’re auditioning for a festival. Conversation leads the evening. Head of Beverage, Fay Barretto, talks about cocktails the way musicians from the area speak about jam sessions — instinctive, playful, rooted in tradition yet ready to stretch. It matches the neighbourhood. Bandra thrives on memory layered over reinvention; The Red Room carries the same spirit.
At one point, Fay made us all do Pickleback shots, and it suddenly felt exactly like being at a friend’s house, mixing whiskey and pickle juice just to make each other laugh.
The food quietly completes the experience. Small Goan and Portuguese plates — nothing heavy, nothing vying for attention — arrive like they do at a family table. Bread you tear without thinking, seafood that tastes like someone’s auntie watched it carefully on the stove, flavours that nudge nostalgia rather than show off. With every sip and bite, the evening becomes less about analysing and more about feeling. Familiarity takes over. Home, in this part of Mumbai, always had room for both Catholic aunty curries and modern café snacks; that blend lives here as well.
There’s something rare about a place that trusts its guests to slow down. Mumbai rushes us along, feeds us speed as casually as cutting chai. Yet inside this compact room, time stretches. You listen, you taste, you laugh with someone whose name you may never learn. It feels almost like visiting an elder Bandra home in the monsoon — fans humming low, someone fussing gently over your plate, conversations that jump from music to nuns at school to that one football match outside St. Andrew’s church.
By the end of the night, I felt less like I had “tried a tasting menu” and more like I had been part of a gathering. Walking out into the sticky night air, the lanes glimmering after a quick drizzle, I felt that familiar Bandra tug — the one that says there’s always a corner here where life feels softer, and friendship easier.
The Red Room doesn’t imitate that feeling; it lives it. It’s for those who grew up here, who left but still call this place home in their hearts, and for those discovering why this neighbourhood gets under the skin. A place this small shouldn’t carry this much heart, yet it does.
And honestly, isn’t that the most Bandra thing of all?