This Powai restaurant unveils new menu this season

Episode One in Powai, a popular neighborhood favorite famous for its lively environment and laid-back luxury, is upping the ante this season. The restaurant has introduced an innovative new menu, created by Chef Sahil Singh, Chief Culinary Operations, Speciality Restaurants Ltd. The thrilling additions are going to make this 'go-to hangout venue' an even more interesting destination for every generation.
Chef Singh, who previously worked at Nazcaa Dubai, has a vision that playfully reinvents comfort food. He is on a mission to honour local and international flavours by introducing them with curious, modern touches that surprise and delight. As Chef Singh explained, the mission at Episode One is straightforward: to make every experience “effortless, memorable, and fun.”
The new menu is a banquet of innovative fusion. Highlights include the Chicken Haleem Tarts, folding Hyderabadi flavours into delicate phyllo cups with a gentle chilli bite. The Goan staple receives a sly twist in the Hand Pulled Lamb Vindaloo, served laced with toddy vinegar in soft mini poi. For an absolutely creative mashup, order the Chicken Sukha Quesadilla, featuring slow-cooked chicken and coconut paste tucked into warm methi thepla, or the saucy Chicken Tikka Masala Bao topped with tandoori mayo. Sweet treats include the ideal balance of Sea Salt Caramel Tart and the decadent, melty Dulcey Chocolate Pull Me Up.
The creative bar menu is a perfect complement to the kitchen, even providing placebo versions for teetotallers made with high-end non-alcoholic spirits. Designed by founders Anjan and Avik Chatterjee, the interiors resemble a retro, contemporary version of an old-school gymkhana club, with anti-colonial art and luxe touches. Complete with intimate booths and a lively main bar, the venue is equally comfortable with date nights corporate nights and lazy catch-ups.
Episode One reaffirms itself as Powai’s favorite social sanctuary. It is not a matter of reinvention but of keeping things close while turning up the imagination and making each visit feel like beginning anew.