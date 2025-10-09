This Powai restaurant unveils new menu this season

The new menu is a banquet of innovative fusion. Highlights include the Chicken Haleem Tarts, folding Hyderabadi flavours into delicate phyllo cups with a gentle chilli bite. The Goan staple receives a sly twist in the Hand Pulled Lamb Vindaloo, served laced with toddy vinegar in soft mini poi. For an absolutely creative mashup, order the Chicken Sukha Quesadilla, featuring slow-cooked chicken and coconut paste tucked into warm methi thepla, or the saucy Chicken Tikka Masala Bao topped with tandoori mayo. Sweet treats include the ideal balance of Sea Salt Caramel Tart and the decadent, melty Dulcey Chocolate Pull Me Up.

The creative bar menu is a perfect complement to the kitchen, even providing placebo versions for teetotallers made with high-end non-alcoholic spirits. Designed by founders Anjan and Avik Chatterjee, the interiors resemble a retro, contemporary version of an old-school gymkhana club, with anti-colonial art and luxe touches. Complete with intimate booths and a lively main bar, the venue is equally comfortable with date nights corporate nights and lazy catch-ups.

Episode One reaffirms itself as Powai’s favorite social sanctuary. It is not a matter of reinvention but of keeping things close while turning up the imagination and making each visit feel like beginning anew.