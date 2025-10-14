This Mumbai bistro unveils a curated high tea experience for Diwali

L&S Bistro, located in the upscale InterContinental Marine Drive Mumbai, will light up the city’s dining scene this Diwali season with an elite, eagerly awaited culinary experience: the Sparkling Diwali High Tea. Limited-time only, from October 15-23, the expertly created experience guarantees a regal celebration, skillfully merging the eternally classic beauty of a traditional high tea with the bold, authentic flavours characteristic of India’s festival of light.
The restaurant invites visitors to experience an unforgettable food journey with loved ones. Breaking free from the ordinary, L&S Bistro has crafted a menu that truly sparkles with decadence. It is a meticulously curated offering, promising a harmonious balance of intricate high tea form and traditional Diwali treats. The chefs have endeavored to craft moments that are as familiar as they are newly inspired.
Guests are offered a choice of three unique and irresistible menus, each accompanied by a soothing pot of premium tea or coffee. The ‘Grand’ entry-level experience (INR 1,500) includes much-loved classics like the sweet gujiya, shankarpali and nankhatai paired with wholesome savoury treats like Rajasthani kachori, kothimbir wadi and the crispy chakli.
For a commendable step up, the ’Exquisite’ high tea (INR 1,800) presents a more indulgent spread, beginning with a signature Puranpoli Tart and sweet Almond Rocks. The savoury layer is matched in grandeur by a Paneer Tikka Calzone Vegetable Croquette and other celebration bites.
Last but not least, the ultimate ‘Royal’ splurge (INR 2,100) offers an expansive, world-aware spread. This elite range features millet and jaggery cookies and a stunning range of global confectionery such as bakhlava, date ma'amoul and macarons, providing a genuinely extensive festive experience.
To further elevate the splendour, guests can enhance their celebration with a bottle of high-end alcohol-free sparkling tea, with choices being Copenhagen’s Lyserød Rose Lysegrøn and Blå (INR 4,750 each). This Diwali, L&S Bistro is serving up a little more than a meal; it is serving up a sparkling moment of holiday gastronomic nirvana in the middle of Mumbai.
Event details:
● Dates: October 15–23
● Timings: 3–6.30 pm
● Venue: L&S Bistro & Pizzeria, InterContinental Marine Drive, Mumbai