This Mumbai bistro unveils a curated high tea experience for Diwali

L&S Bistro, located in the upscale InterContinental Marine Drive Mumbai, will light up the city’s dining scene this Diwali season with an elite, eagerly awaited culinary experience: the Sparkling Diwali High Tea. Limited-time only, from October 15-23, the expertly created experience guarantees a regal celebration, skillfully merging the eternally classic beauty of a traditional high tea with the bold, authentic flavours characteristic of India’s festival of light.

Mumbai’s L&S Bistro introduces glittering Diwali High Tea

The restaurant invites visitors to experience an unforgettable food journey with loved ones. Breaking free from the ordinary, L&S Bistro has crafted a menu that truly sparkles with decadence. It is a meticulously curated offering, promising a harmonious balance of intricate high tea form and traditional Diwali treats. The chefs have endeavored to craft moments that are as familiar as they are newly inspired.

Guests are offered a choice of three unique and irresistible menus, each accompanied by a soothing pot of premium tea or coffee. The ‘Grand’ entry-level experience (INR 1,500) includes much-loved classics like the sweet gujiya, shankarpali and nankhatai paired with wholesome savoury treats like Rajasthani kachori, kothimbir wadi and the crispy chakli.