This Andheri restaurant is redefining vegetarian Thai cuisine in Mumbai

Tucked in the lively district of Andheri, Thai Naam is bringing a fresh perspective to vegetarian Thai cuisine in Mumbai. The restaurant offers an extensive menu of plant-based dishes that combine authentic Thai flavours with thoughtful preparation. Its focus on creativity and depth makes it a destination for anyone looking for vibrant, flavourful vegetarian dining.

Discover plant-based Thai flavours at Thai Naam

The menu features light, refreshing starters such as Yum Polomai (Pomelo Salad), Som Tam (Papaya Salad) and Yum Sapprot (Pineapple Salad). These salads are bright, tangy, and layered with complex flavours, balancing sweetness, acidity and spice in a way that immediately engages the palate. Each bite reveals a careful mix of textures—from the crunch of fresh vegetables to the juiciness of tropical fruits—setting the tone for the courses that follow.

For heartier options, Thai Naam offers Crispy Water Chestnut, Phad Edamame and Winged Beans, which satisfyingly combine texture and taste. Crispy Water Chestnut is lightly fried, offering a delicate crunch that contrasts with the soft, subtly sweet interior. Phad Edamame is stir-fried with just enough seasoning to enhance the natural flavour of the beans, while Winged Beans provide a nutty, slightly earthy taste that works beautifully alongside spiced sauces. Signature mains like Manfrang Kratiem (Potato in Pepper Garlic), Pra Hed (Mixed Mushrooms) and Phad Phak (Garden Vegetables) are full of flavour while remaining light and approachable. Pod Warn (Mixed Mushrooms and Baby Corn) adds variety with a pleasing mix of textures, while the balance of umami and subtle heat keeps each dish vibrant without overwhelming the palate.

The menu also includes inventive dishes such as Yod Ma Prao Himmapan (Palm Hearts), Phad Pak Bung (Morning Glory), Thord Man Khao Pad (Corn Cake) and Hei Phad Prik Haeng (Water Chestnut and Cashew Nut). Each dish is meticulously balanced in taste, texture and presentation. The palm hearts are tender yet firm, absorbing the nuanced seasoning, while Morning Glory is stir-fried to retain its crispness and bright green colour. Corn Cake combines sweet and savoury elements, and Water Chestnut and Cashew Nut pairs crunch with subtle spice, creating dishes that are thoughtful without being fussy.