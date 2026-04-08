Mumbai is not just a market, it’s a conversation: Chef Bruno Ferrari

For Chef Bruno Ferrari, food begins not with a recipe, but with a memory. Hailing from Italy’s Abruzzo region, the chef’s culinary philosophy is shaped by a childhood spent watching his grandmother cook with patience and restraint—an approach that continues to define his ingredient-led, minimalistic style today. Known for his association with Michelin Guide-listed restaurants and his work across international luxury hospitality spaces, Ferrari’s cooking remains anchored in regional identity rather than reinvention.
The chef was recently in Mumbai for a three-day pop-up at Romano's at JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar, where he presented a curated regional Italian menu, introducing diners to the lesser-known flavours of Abruzzo. In an exclusive conversation with Indulge Express, he reflects on translating authenticity for a new audience, drawing parallels between Italian and Indian culinary philosophies, and why he believes Mumbai’s diners turn every meal into a dialogue.
Let’s start with a memory—can you recall the first dish you cooked as a child that stayed with you, or perhaps a recipe from your mother or grandmother that still influences your cooking today?
My first real memory of cooking is not about a dish, but about a feeling. I grew up in Abruzzo, where food was never something complicated, it was something honest. I remember being in the kitchen with my grandmother, watching her make simple things like fresh pasta or a tomato sauce that would cook slowly for hours. The first dish I really tried myself was something very basic bread with olive oil and a bit of garlic. But in Italy, even something that simple carries meaning. It teaches you respect for ingredients. What stayed with me is not the recipe, it's the idea that food is memory, patience, and identity. Even today, in every menu I create, there is always a part of that kitchen with my grandmother.
You come from a region with a strong culinary identity—what are some defining flavours, dishes, or techniques from your native place that continue to anchor your menus?
My roots are in Abruzzo, which is a very strong and proud culinary region, but not as internationally known as others like Tuscany. What defines Abruzzo cuisine is purity and strength. We work a lot with lamb, wild herbs, mountain ingredients, and also products from the sea. You have dishes like arrosticini, simple grilled lamb skewers, or preparations using local saffron, legumes, and handmade pasta. But the real identity is in the philosophy: we don’t overcomplicate food. We respect the ingredient, we cook it properly, and we don’t hide it behind too many techniques. That’s something I carry everywhere I go even in a 5-star hotel environment, I always try to keep that soul intact.
You’re in Mumbai presenting a curated regional Italian menu—how do you approach introducing these dishes to a new audience while staying true to their roots?
When I come to a city like Mumbai, I don’t come to “teach” Italian food. That would be the wrong attitude. I come to share. My approach is to keep the dishes authentic in structure and flavour, but at the same time, I observe the audience. Indian guests are very knowledgeable, very curious, and also very sensitive to spices, textures, and balance. So I don’t change the identity of the dish but I make sure it is understandable and enjoyable for the guest here. For example, I may highlight certain flavours more clearly, or present the dish in a way that connects better with local expectations. The goal is not to impress it’s to create a connection. When a guest tastes something and says, “I’ve never had this before, but I understand it” that’s success.
Having worked across countries, have you engaged with Indian cuisine or chefs in any way—are there flavours, techniques, or philosophies here that resonate with you or have influenced your cooking?
Absolutely. India is one of the most fascinating food cultures in the world. What I really respect about Indian cuisine is the depth of flavour layering. The use of spices is not just about heat it’s about structure, timing, and balance. In Italian cuisine, we work more on simplicity and ingredient purity. In Indian cuisine, there is a beautiful complexity. But interestingly, the philosophy is similar: both cuisines are deeply rooted in tradition, family, and regional identity. I’ve had the chance to interact with chefs here, and also taste many local dishes, and I find it very inspiring especially the way spices are treated almost like an orchestra. It reminds me that even as a chef, you are always learning.
Mumbai has a very aware and experimental dining audience—what has been your impression of the city’s food culture and its diners so far?
Mumbai surprised me in a very positive way. The level of awareness among diners here is very high. People don’t just eat, they ask questions, they want to understand what they are eating. There is also a strong openness. Guests are willing to try something new, even if it’s from a region they have never heard of. At the same time, they have high expectations. You cannot come here with something average or generic. For me, this is exciting. It pushes you to perform at your best. Mumbai is not just a market, it's a conversation. And if you approach it with respect, it gives you a lot back. I thank JW Marriott Sahar for the opportunity given to showcase the real traditional and regional food from my country.