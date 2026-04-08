Mumbai is not just a market, it’s a conversation: Chef Bruno Ferrari

Let’s start with a memory—can you recall the first dish you cooked as a child that stayed with you, or perhaps a recipe from your mother or grandmother that still influences your cooking today?

My first real memory of cooking is not about a dish, but about a feeling. I grew up in Abruzzo, where food was never something complicated, it was something honest. I remember being in the kitchen with my grandmother, watching her make simple things like fresh pasta or a tomato sauce that would cook slowly for hours. The first dish I really tried myself was something very basic bread with olive oil and a bit of garlic. But in Italy, even something that simple carries meaning. It teaches you respect for ingredients. What stayed with me is not the recipe, it's the idea that food is memory, patience, and identity. Even today, in every menu I create, there is always a part of that kitchen with my grandmother.

You come from a region with a strong culinary identity—what are some defining flavours, dishes, or techniques from your native place that continue to anchor your menus?

My roots are in Abruzzo, which is a very strong and proud culinary region, but not as internationally known as others like Tuscany. What defines Abruzzo cuisine is purity and strength. We work a lot with lamb, wild herbs, mountain ingredients, and also products from the sea. You have dishes like arrosticini, simple grilled lamb skewers, or preparations using local saffron, legumes, and handmade pasta. But the real identity is in the philosophy: we don’t overcomplicate food. We respect the ingredient, we cook it properly, and we don’t hide it behind too many techniques. That’s something I carry everywhere I go even in a 5-star hotel environment, I always try to keep that soul intact.