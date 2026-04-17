This Pali Hill café captures the ease of a weekend meal and brings it into the city

The curry leaf prawns followed and set the tone for the rest of the meal. The flavours are well judged, the curry leaf present without overpowering the prawns, allowing the dish to remain grounded and satisfying. Somewhere in between, we added the charred cabbage, which came through with good texture and a gentle smokiness, turning a simple ingredient into something far more interesting on the plate.

The lamb lasagne sits at the other end of the spectrum. This is a dish you order when you are no longer pretending to be restrained. It is rich, layered, and satisfying in the way a good lasagne should be, with depth in the meat and a proper balance of sauce and pasta. Alongside it, the Peruvian grilled chicken held its own, well marinated, cooked with care, and broadly appealing without feeling generic.

By this point, we had stopped ordering with any real sense of moderation. We ate the way you do when you are on holiday, guided more by instinct than appetite, letting the table fill up simply because it could.