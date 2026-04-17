This Pali Hill café captures the ease of a weekend meal and brings it into the city

There is a certain kind of place you look for when you are out of town for a few days. Somewhere you can settle into for the evening, order without overthinking, and stay longer than intended. The Deli manages to recreate that mood in Bandra with surprising precision.
We visited with a friend on a weekday evening, planning to keep it simple. We stayed until closing.
The room shifts well after dark. What feels open and airy through the day takes on a more intimate tone in the evening, without losing its sense of ease. Tables fill up, but nothing feels hurried. It is the kind of place where you can let the night unfold at its own pace.
The drinks are a good place to begin, and worth paying attention to. We ordered the sea salt dark chocolate mocha, which leans into richness without becoming excessive. The salt lifts the chocolate, giving it definition and keeping each sip balanced. My friend chose the Earl Grey matcha, an unexpected pairing that worked well, the citrus edge of the tea bringing a clean finish to the drink.
We started with the edamame dip, a straightforward dish done properly. It arrived fresh, well seasoned, and easy to return to between conversations. It is the sort of plate that does not demand attention but earns it anyway.
The curry leaf prawns followed and set the tone for the rest of the meal. The flavours are well judged, the curry leaf present without overpowering the prawns, allowing the dish to remain grounded and satisfying. Somewhere in between, we added the charred cabbage, which came through with good texture and a gentle smokiness, turning a simple ingredient into something far more interesting on the plate.
The lamb lasagne sits at the other end of the spectrum. This is a dish you order when you are no longer pretending to be restrained. It is rich, layered, and satisfying in the way a good lasagne should be, with depth in the meat and a proper balance of sauce and pasta. Alongside it, the Peruvian grilled chicken held its own, well marinated, cooked with care, and broadly appealing without feeling generic.
By this point, we had stopped ordering with any real sense of moderation. We ate the way you do when you are on holiday, guided more by instinct than appetite, letting the table fill up simply because it could.
What stands out across the menu is its range without confusion. You can move from lighter dishes to something more substantial without it feeling disjointed. It suits different appetites at the table, which makes it an easy choice for groups or for long, unstructured meals like ours.
As the evening went on, we ordered another round of drinks and let the table fill and clear at its own rhythm. No one rushed us, and no one needed to. That sense of time, or the lack of it, is what stays with you.
Part of that ease comes from the people behind it. Nitin Mongia, an Arjuna Award-winning yachtsman turned self-taught chef, approaches food with a focus on ingredients and clarity of flavour, shaped by years spent cooking in more informal settings before moving into hospitality. Alongside him, Dipinder Sandhu brings a strong sense of place, shaping The Deli into something that feels rooted in its neighbourhood rather than designed for it.
The Deli understands something that many places in the city miss. Dining out is not always about the food alone. It is about how a place allows you to spend your time. Here, you are given just enough space to feel removed from the pace of the city, without having to leave it.
On days when a weekend away is not an option, this comes close.