When the needle drops: Inside Mumbai’s vinyl-fuelled dining revival

In an age of infinite playlists and frictionless streaming, there is something quietly radical about choosing a record, setting it down, and letting a room wait for the first note. Across social media, the shift is already visible. TikTok and Instagram are crowded with slow-living montages, film cameras, flip phones, fountain pens, and turntables spinning beside glasses of wine. The algorithm may move fast, but the cultural mood is edging elsewhere. People are craving texture, pauses, and objects that ask something back from them.
Restaurants are paying attention. Around the world, dining rooms are beginning to double as listening spaces, borrowing cues from Japan’s underground music bars where sound is treated with as much care as food. In Mumbai, Gaijin in Bandra sits at the centre of this return to the analog. A chef-driven Japanese restaurant with a dark, cocooning interior, it is also home to Gaijin Radio, a vinyl listening station that shapes the atmosphere as much as the kitchen does.
Walk into Gaijin on any given evening and the music does not announce itself. It settles into the room, warming the air without crowding it. The restaurant’s Donley sound system, rare in India’s dining scene, carries records selected from the founders’ personal collections. The choices move freely across genres and decades, from Afrobeat to contemporary live recordings, but there is a clear refusal of the frictionless. Each side has a beginning and an end. Someone has to stand up and flip it.
“Vinyl carries intention,” says chef and co-founder Anand Morwani. “Someone had to choose that record, place it on the turntable, let it play. That act alone changes how sound exists in the room.” He contrasts it with streaming, where music can dissolve into a blur of sameness. “Vinyl has edges. It starts, it ends, it asks you to stay with it.”
That sense of staying is central to Gaijin’s philosophy. The restaurant’s menu draws on Japanese techniques without leaning on spectacle, favouring restraint and progression instead. Music, here, follows the same logic. Lunch is light, almost conversational. As evening sets in, the sound gains weight, mirroring the rhythm of the kitchen and the density of the room. Records are curated in arcs rather than moments, a collaboration between Anand, co-founder Rohan and in-house DJ Dwavn.
“Good hosting is about anticipation, knowing when to lean in and when to step back,” Morwani explains. “Music does the same thing. At Gaijin, sound is there to hold the room softly, not dominate it.” He speaks about music as an ingredient, one that changes how everything else lands without demanding attention for itself.
This approach feels especially resonant at a time when going analog has become a kind of cultural shorthand online. The appeal is not nostalgia in its usual sense, but relief. A record cannot be skipped with a swipe. A side break invites a pause. In a dining context, that slowness becomes a form of hospitality. Guests linger. Conversations stretch. The room breathes.
Anand sees a deeper connection between vinyl culture and the Japanese techniques that inform Gaijin’s kitchen. “Vinyl doesn’t rush you, and Japanese technique doesn’t reward shortcuts,” he says. “Both ask for patience and attention.” As chefs and restaurateurs working from outside Japan, that patience becomes part of the respect owed to the craft itself.
For a younger generation of founders, this melding of food, music, and design feels instinctive rather than decorative. “Our generation consumes everything at once, very fast,” Anand reflects. “Spaces like Gaijin are an attempt to resist that slightly, to create places where people can gather without being overstimulated.”
The result is a dining room that feels lived-in rather than programmed. Gaijin Radio is not a theme or a gimmick. It is a working system that requires hands, ears, and judgement, night after night. In doing so, it places Gaijin within a growing global movement where restaurants are becoming cultural listening rooms, places where people come to eat, yes, but also to sit with sound and with each other.
As vinyl sales continue to rise and social media leans further into analog fantasy, Gaijin offers something more grounded. No ring lights, no performative crackle. Just records turning, plates arriving in sequence, and a room that asks you to slow down and stay awhile.
Address: Gaijin, Lotia Palace, Linking Rd, Opp. Citi Bank, Khar West, Mumbai, MH 400052
Timings: Lunch: 12noon to 3pm | Dinner: 7pm to 1.30am | Mondays closed
Guests under 18 are not permitted during the second seating on Fridays and Saturdays
Meal for two: INR 1900 (without alcohol) and INR 2600 (with alcohol)