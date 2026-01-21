When the needle drops: Inside Mumbai’s vinyl-fuelled dining revival

“Vinyl carries intention,” says chef and co-founder Anand Morwani. “Someone had to choose that record, place it on the turntable, let it play. That act alone changes how sound exists in the room.” He contrasts it with streaming, where music can dissolve into a blur of sameness. “Vinyl has edges. It starts, it ends, it asks you to stay with it.”

That sense of staying is central to Gaijin’s philosophy. The restaurant’s menu draws on Japanese techniques without leaning on spectacle, favouring restraint and progression instead. Music, here, follows the same logic. Lunch is light, almost conversational. As evening sets in, the sound gains weight, mirroring the rhythm of the kitchen and the density of the room. Records are curated in arcs rather than moments, a collaboration between Anand, co-founder Rohan and in-house DJ Dwavn.

“Good hosting is about anticipation, knowing when to lean in and when to step back,” Morwani explains. “Music does the same thing. At Gaijin, sound is there to hold the room softly, not dominate it.” He speaks about music as an ingredient, one that changes how everything else lands without demanding attention for itself.

This approach feels especially resonant at a time when going analog has become a kind of cultural shorthand online. The appeal is not nostalgia in its usual sense, but relief. A record cannot be skipped with a swipe. A side break invites a pause. In a dining context, that slowness becomes a form of hospitality. Guests linger. Conversations stretch. The room breathes.

Anand sees a deeper connection between vinyl culture and the Japanese techniques that inform Gaijin’s kitchen. “Vinyl doesn’t rush you, and Japanese technique doesn’t reward shortcuts,” he says. “Both ask for patience and attention.” As chefs and restaurateurs working from outside Japan, that patience becomes part of the respect owed to the craft itself.

For a younger generation of founders, this melding of food, music, and design feels instinctive rather than decorative. “Our generation consumes everything at once, very fast,” Anand reflects. “Spaces like Gaijin are an attempt to resist that slightly, to create places where people can gather without being overstimulated.”