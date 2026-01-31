This restaurant opens in Nariman Point with familiar Italian comfort

Some nights in Bombay, you don't want surprises. After a long day at work, the last thing you need is to gamble on dinner. Toscano's new Nariman Point branch gets this completely. It's straightforward Italian food in a part of town where people are usually exhausted by 8 PM.

Toscano leans into predictability, offering well-known Italian dishes that suit long workdays and winter evenings

I stopped by on a January evening—that brief window when Bombay actually feels like winter and you can justify eating something heavier than usual. Nariman Point empties out after office hours, leaving behind a more silent version of itself. Toscano slots right into that mood. The space feels lived-in from day one: earthy tones, deep greens and maroons, warm lighting, tables that aren't crammed together. It's built for actual conversations, not Instagram moments.

If you've been to Toscano in other cities, you know what to expect. They're not reinventing anything here, and honestly, that's the point. The menu sticks to Italian dishes people already love, just done properly. I appreciated knowing exactly what I was getting into, sometimes that's exactly what a meal needs to be.

The sourdough pizzas are solid, with crusts that have real character and toppings that don't try too hard. I started with the goat cheese and roasted pear salad, which does the sweet-and-tangy thing without being cloying. It's a good choice if you're coming straight from work and want something light first.