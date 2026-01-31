This restaurant opens in Nariman Point with familiar Italian comfort

Some nights in Bombay, you don't want surprises. After a long day at work, the last thing you need is to gamble on dinner. Toscano's new Nariman Point branch gets this completely. It's straightforward Italian food in a part of town where people are usually exhausted by 8 PM.
I stopped by on a January evening—that brief window when Bombay actually feels like winter and you can justify eating something heavier than usual. Nariman Point empties out after office hours, leaving behind a more silent version of itself. Toscano slots right into that mood. The space feels lived-in from day one: earthy tones, deep greens and maroons, warm lighting, tables that aren't crammed together. It's built for actual conversations, not Instagram moments.
If you've been to Toscano in other cities, you know what to expect. They're not reinventing anything here, and honestly, that's the point. The menu sticks to Italian dishes people already love, just done properly. I appreciated knowing exactly what I was getting into, sometimes that's exactly what a meal needs to be.
The sourdough pizzas are solid, with crusts that have real character and toppings that don't try too hard. I started with the goat cheese and roasted pear salad, which does the sweet-and-tangy thing without being cloying. It's a good choice if you're coming straight from work and want something light first.
For mains, I went seasonal. The Chicken di Toscano—stuffed with spinach and ricotta—felt right for a winter evening. Rich, warming, uncomplicated. The kind of dish that lets you relax into your chair and actually talk to whoever you're with. The Spaghetti Aglio Olio was textbook simple: good pasta, proper seasoning, nothing more. Sometimes that's all you need.
There's grilled Norwegian salmon if you want something lighter, though the pastas and pizzas are clearly where the kitchen's heart is. Desserts follow the same philosophy: the tiramisu is comforting in its familiarity, while the Kahlua mousse leans a bit more indulgent.
The mocktails (Toscano Sling, Ginger Berry Fizz, Lychee Lemonade) are easy-drinking and work well whether you're doing a business lunch or winding down after work.
What struck me most is how well Toscano understands who's walking through their doors. This isn't a place you visit once for the novelty. It's built for the second, third, tenth visit, whether that's a date night, dinner with colleagues, or a weekend meal with family.
Toscano at Nariman Point isn't trying to be revolutionary. It's offering something arguably more valuable: consistency in a neighbourhood that runs on deadlines and stress. For those evenings when you just want a decent plate of pasta without having to think too hard about it, that's enough.
Timings: 11AM - 11PM
Seating capacity: 50 PAX