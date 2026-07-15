This new restaurant brings a fresh take on Southeast Asian street food to Bandra

Mumbai has no shortage of restaurants serving Southeast Asian food, which makes opening another one a risky proposition. Seasee, the latest venture from the team behind Mirai, gets around that by avoiding the obvious. Instead of building a menu around dishes people already know, founders Saamir Chandnani and Rinchen Angchuk have filled it with the meals they kept coming back to while travelling across Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines. The result feels personal without trying too hard.

How a travel-inspired menu is redefining Mumbai's pan-Asian dining scene

We sampled almost everything on the menu and later spent time with the founders, hearing the stories behind the restaurant. It quickly became clear that Seasee wasn't put together around a mood board or a list of trending dishes. Every plate comes from somewhere they visited, someone they met or a meal they couldn't forget, and that thoughtfulness carries through from the first course to dessert.