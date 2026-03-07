A viral seafood boil finds its Maharashtrian accent

The seafood boil, that exuberant heap of shellfish made famous across American Southern tables and more recently across social media feeds, is built on a simple premise. Prawns, crab and clams are cooked together, tipped onto a table and eaten with bare hands. It is communal, exuberant and gloriously untidy.

At Via Bombay, a messy, convivial coastal feast trades social media spectacle for spice and substance

At Via Bombay, the format arrives with a distinctly Maharashtrian sensibility. The restaurant has taken the structure of a seafood boil and threaded it with regional flavour, resulting in something that feels more considered than the typical exercise in “fusion food”. The dish does not attempt to reinvent the boil. Instead, it preserves its spirit while elevating it through spice and careful cooking.

The meal begins with abundance. Whole crab sits at the centre, surrounded by prawns, squid and clams. Everything has been slow-cooked in a gravy that seeps into every shell and fold of flesh. The seafood is accompanied by rice and vegetables that soak up the sauce, turning what might have been a novelty into a substantial plate.

Diners choose between two gravies. One leans towards butter and roasted garlic, a richer route lined with shimeji mushrooms and roasted capsicum. The other, which I tried, draws its character from Kolhapur’s famously robust spice tradition.