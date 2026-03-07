A viral seafood boil finds its Maharashtrian accent

The seafood boil, that exuberant heap of shellfish made famous across American Southern tables and more recently across social media feeds, is built on a simple premise. Prawns, crab and clams are cooked together, tipped onto a table and eaten with bare hands. It is communal, exuberant and gloriously untidy.
At Via Bombay, the format arrives with a distinctly Maharashtrian sensibility. The restaurant has taken the structure of a seafood boil and threaded it with regional flavour, resulting in something that feels more considered than the typical exercise in “fusion food”. The dish does not attempt to reinvent the boil. Instead, it preserves its spirit while elevating it through spice and careful cooking.
The meal begins with abundance. Whole crab sits at the centre, surrounded by prawns, squid and clams. Everything has been slow-cooked in a gravy that seeps into every shell and fold of flesh. The seafood is accompanied by rice and vegetables that soak up the sauce, turning what might have been a novelty into a substantial plate.
Diners choose between two gravies. One leans towards butter and roasted garlic, a richer route lined with shimeji mushrooms and roasted capsicum. The other, which I tried, draws its character from Kolhapur’s famously robust spice tradition.
I approached the Kolhapuri masala version with some scepticism. Kolhapuri cuisine is known for its muscular heat and roasted chilli blends, flavours that can easily overpower delicate seafood. The concern proved unnecessary. The gravy carries warmth and depth, yet the seafood remains clearly present in each bite.
The prawns and squid were especially satisfying. The prawns arrived plump and well seasoned, their sweetness sharpened by the spice. The squid held a pleasant firmness, avoiding the rubbery fate that so often follows a few minutes too long in the pot. Each piece had absorbed enough masala to carry flavour without losing its natural character.
The clams opened into small pockets of broth, their briny liquor mingling with the spices. Potatoes and sweet corn, tucked among the shellfish, took on a secondary role that became quietly essential. They absorbed the masala greedily, offering bites that balanced the heat of the gravy with soft sweetness.
A gentle flicker of Malta orange moves through the sauce, lending brightness without announcing itself too loudly. It lifts the heavier spice notes in the background, keeping the dish lively.
Then there is the crab, which demands patience. Cracking open the shell requires effort, and that effort becomes part of the rhythm of the meal. The reward comes in small pockets of tender meat, carrying the masala deep within the claw.
Within minutes, it becomes clear that cutlery serves little purpose here. This is a meal built for hands. Shells accumulate in uneven piles, napkins disappear, and fingers carry the scent of garlic and spice long after the last bite.
The format creates an unexpected side effect. For roughly an hour, the outside world fades. With both hands occupied, there is little opportunity to reach for a phone. Notifications flash unnoticed. Conversation flows easily across the table as diners pass shells, compare discoveries and debate which bite delivered the best balance of spice and sweetness.
It is rare for a meal to command that kind of focus. Restaurants often compete with the constant distraction of screens and background noise. Here, the act of eating becomes immersive almost by necessity.
The Kolhapuri version arrives with Indrani rice, whose fragrance offers a gentle counterpoint to the spice. Each spoonful dragged through the gravy gathers the stray edges of masala and seafood juices left behind on the plate. The Kolhapuri interpretation feels like the truer expression of the kitchen’s ambition. It grounds a globally recognisable dish in the flavours of western India, allowing regional spice to guide the experience.
What makes the dish memorable is the restraint behind the adaptation. The seafood boil remains recognisable. Crab, prawns and clams still form the heart of the meal. The Maharashtrian elements simply deepen the flavour rather than distracting from it.
By the end of the meal, the table looks as though a small storm has passed through. Shells scatter across the surface, bowls sit empty and hands remain faintly perfumed with spice.
My initial hesitation had vanished somewhere between the first prawn and the last crab claw. The dish proved adventurous without feeling contrived, generous without becoming heavy.
It offered something rarer still: a meal that held my full attention. For one uninterrupted hour, there was nothing to worry about beyond cracking shells and chasing the next bite. In a city where dinner often competes with endless notifications, that alone feels worth seeking out. Try it once, if only to remember what it feels like to focus entirely on the food in front of you.
What: Seafood Boil at Via Bombay
Where: Via Bombay Jewel of Chembur, Mumbai