A new grill-led restaurant at NMACC turns dinner before or after shows into its own kind of performance

I visited during a pre-opening preview, when the restaurant was still finding its stride. Staff moved with the quick attentiveness of a dress rehearsal. Plates arrived one after the other as the kitchen tested the evening’s tempo. There was already a sense of what the place might become: a restaurant built for repetition. Somewhere you drop in for breakfast one day, lunch the next, and eventually dinner after a performance without quite planning it.

The opening sequence of dishes sets the tone. Crisps and dips appear first, three bowls arranged like a small overture of smoke and brightness. A tomato and goat’s cheese pâté is lush and tangy, the sweetness of tomato sharpened by the faint lactic bite of the cheese. The smoked carrot borani arrives cool and velvety, its sweetness deepened by the grill before being folded into yoghurt. And then there is the baba ghanoush — properly smoky, the kind of aubergine purée that tastes unmistakably of flame rather than blender. These are the kinds of plates that disappear quickly, with hands reaching back almost automatically.

Then comes the papaya salad, which I suspect will become a signature. The dish arrives vibrant and complex: blocks of fresh papaya dressed with soft burrata in a way that leans unexpectedly sweet before snapping back with acidity and freshness. It carries the kind of brightness that feels tailor-made for Mumbai’s warmer evenings — tropical, sharp, and extremely difficult to stop eating. By the time the plate was cleared, I was already considering a second order.

Throughout the meal, Chef Jaydeep Mukherjee moved between tables, enthusiastically walking diners through the dishes. He spoke about the fire, the sourcing, the small decisions that shape the menu. There is something refreshing about a chef who remains visibly invested in the storytelling of the food, explaining the thought behind a salad or a grill rub with the same energy.