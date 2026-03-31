At this café, Mumbai’s rush pauses just long enough for you to actually taste what you’re drinking

That’s the behaviour Tuhin is trying to shift. “The real challenge was shifting that behaviour from speed and habit to awareness and experience,” he says. At Coffee Capital, that shift doesn’t arrive as a manifesto. It’s built into the room. The lighting is softer than you expect, the tables spaced just enough to avoid the usual shoulder-brushing, the acoustics tuned so conversations don’t spill over each other. You walk in planning a quick coffee and find your sense of time loosening.

The first time we went, we told ourselves we’d stay for a quick cup. We left nearly three hours later, having worked my way through far more of the menu than planned. It didn’t feel indulgent or excessive. It just felt easy to keep going.

The menu helps. It’s structured in a way that doesn’t demand prior knowledge but rewards curiosity. The Brown Butter Cappuccino reads like a twist on a familiar order, and that’s exactly how it behaves, until you notice the toasted, almost nutty depth that lingers longer than expected. It edges towards dessert territory without collapsing into sweetness.