Bandra gets its own 80’s diner fantasy

Diners are to Americans what Irani cafés are to Mumbai: less a restaurant format than a cultural shorthand. They belong to a world of sticky booths, oversized drinks, neon signs and the kind of food that arrives stacked high enough to make moderation feel deeply unnecessary. Cinema has spent decades romanticising them. So has television. Somewhere between sitcom reruns and coming-of-age films, the diner became less about geography and more about fantasy.

All you need to know about the new Mumbai restaurant Staqx

Staqx, the new 14-seater in Bandra by Chef Beena Noronha and Saltae Hospitality, understands that fantasy completely. The room glows with chrome accents, tiled walls and bright colours that feel lifted from an American television set circa 1987. Music spills across the tiny space. People photograph their food before taking a bite. The tables are packed close enough that everyone becomes part of the same scene.