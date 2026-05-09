Bandra gets its own 80’s diner fantasy

Diners are to Americans what Irani cafés are to Mumbai: less a restaurant format than a cultural shorthand. They belong to a world of sticky booths, oversized drinks, neon signs and the kind of food that arrives stacked high enough to make moderation feel deeply unnecessary. Cinema has spent decades romanticising them. So has television. Somewhere between sitcom reruns and coming-of-age films, the diner became less about geography and more about fantasy.
Staqx, the new 14-seater in Bandra by Chef Beena Noronha and Saltae Hospitality, understands that fantasy completely. The room glows with chrome accents, tiled walls and bright colours that feel lifted from an American television set circa 1987. Music spills across the tiny space. People photograph their food before taking a bite. The tables are packed close enough that everyone becomes part of the same scene.
The surprise is how convincingly the food keeps pace with the room around it.
I started with The Drip Dealer, a slow-braised lamb birria melt tucked into toasted sourdough with mozzarella and cheddar. The lamb was rich and tender, while the cheese added enough heft without overwhelming the sandwich. The toasted bread held everything together well and gave the sandwich some crunch.
Then came Beet It, a beetroot patty with a quinoa crust, tamarind and date sauce and creamy spread inside a milk bun. The patty had a good texture, and the tamarind and date sauce balanced sweetness with mild spice. The milk bun stayed soft without turning soggy.
The Michigan Red Hot arrived next with spicy chicken sausage, mince, sautéed onions and cheese sauce. It was messy in the way a good diner hot dog should be. The sausage had enough heat, the onions added sweetness and the cheese sauce tied everything together without feeling too heavy.
Dessert completed the evening’s commitment to indulgence. Apple of My Eye paired apple tart with mascarpone and ricotta cream. The tart had a good balance of sweetness and acidity, while the cream added richness without making the dessert overly dense. I washed everything down with a Vegan Malibu Latte and a Popcorn Caramel Latte, both sweet and easy to drink.
Some restaurants rely on nostalgia as decoration. At Staqx, nostalgia behaves more like a full production design department. The decor and ambience move in lockstep with the menu. By the end of the meal, I genuinely felt as though I had wandered into an Eighties television show where everyone orders dessert, nobody checks the time and the soundtrack never dips. I left carrying palm-sized records that double as coasters, already trying to think of an excuse to go back.