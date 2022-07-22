Experience culinary favorites from the coastal south to north India at hotel Sahara Star’s ongoing Street Food Festival

Indulge in your favorite street foods from various cities and states of India at Sahara Star’s ongoing Streets of India Food Festival hosted at the Earthplate restaurant.

The festival celebrates India’s diverse cultures and cuisines. Experience culinary favorites from the coastal south to the rich and flavorful dishes of north India and the delicately flavorful Eastern specialties.

Talking about the culinary attraction of Indian street foods, Executive Chef, Ranjan Rajani, Sahara Star says: “We are thrilled to welcome guests for the streets of India food festival as food is what binds people together, especially when made with love and served with love”.

Savour an eclectic mix of dishes like Mumbai’s famous Vada pav, Pav Bhaji, spicy Chole Bhatura from Amritsar, succulent Kebabs from Lucknow that will melt in your mouth, Dosa, Rasam Vada from the south, Kolkata's spicy Roll followed by main dishes like Biryani, Kuthu Paratha, Kheema Pav, Boti Kulcha. Indian Street Food is incomplete without Chinese dishes like Noodles, Chicken Lollypop and Chicken Schezwan. Concluding this feast will be some lip-smacking desserts like Jalebi and Rabdi, Kulfi Falooda, Gulab Jamun and much more.

What: Streets of India Food Festival

When: Ongoing till July 31. & pm to Midnight

Where: Earthplate, the global cuisine

PRICE - Rs 2,800 plus taxes