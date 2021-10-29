Diwali 2021: Here's the ultimate gifting guide with 25 options to choose from

Dhanteras, Diwali, Bhai Dooj (also called Bhaubeej) - are all around the corner. While you juggle with all the preps for the festive season, shopping last minute and buying festive essentials, or decking up your home, we have curated a gifting guide for Diwali that will be handy if you are buying gifts at the last minute. From authentic baklava, artisanal cakes, cheese and snack platter, traditional desserts or gluten-free options, this list features dependable gifting options! Check it out:



1. Bombay Sweet Shop





Bombay Sweet Shop has reimagined Indian mithais. On offer are Badam Paak, a festive take on silky Mysore Paak; Malai Peda stuffed with emerald pistachios, figs, orange zest and rosewater; Kaju Bon Bon, cashew marzipan layered with dark chocolate ganache, sprayed with dark chocolate; Dodha Barfi, a classic wintersweet from the North-West frontier of India; Doodh Boondi Laddu, their take on the typical boondi laddu from Jaipur; and Pista Khubani Roll, a roll of kajukatli with pista barfi and orange khubani barfi dressed in varq. Alongside the mithai boxes, their Diwali hampers also feature Chocolate Butterscotch Barks, Indian Jujubes, savoury options like corn chivda and moong mixture, assorted nuts, chikki and playing cards. Price: INR 750 onwards. Available on bombaysweetshop.com.



2. Brownsalt Bakery





With an aim to strike a balance between indulgent and healthy foods, Brownsalt Bakery has curated a wide range of Diwali gift hampers, featuring their bestseller Honey Infused Jar that includes walnuts, apricots, and cranberries; a jar of Nut & Seed mix; a box of assorted cookies; Granola among other options. What makes them even more interesting is that the hampers come along with a handwritten card by calligraphy artist Sanjana Chatlani. Price: INR 550 onwards. Available pan-India, call +917506540736

3. Hurrem’s



Hurrem’s has a wide range of hampers for the festive season. While their bespoke Regelia Hamper features an assortment of Hurrem’s signature baklava, perfectly balanced with a healthy mix of nuts and dried fruits, crowd-favourite lokums and artisanal Shortbread Kurabiye, the Ceviz Raya gift box offers a walnut and coconut-based cold dessert, known for its unique taste and texture. Price: INR 750 onwards, Available in Mumbai, call +919920559204/ +91 22-47415007

4. Le15 Patisserie



Pooja Dhingra’s Le15 Patisserie has come up with a festive menu featuring special eggless macaron flavours like Aju Baja Kaju - kaju katli macaron; Paan Shaan - paan flavoured macaron; Pista Vista - pistachio macaron; Chikki Shikki - crunchy salted caramel macaron; Namak Dhamak - Himalayan sea salt and dark chocolate macaron, and Jhilmil Til - sesame milk chocolate macaron. Additionally, the Diwali menu also has Le15’s Dipkies like Cashew Crunch Dipkie; Almond Choco Chip Dipkie and Dark Chocolate Jaggery Dipkie and Eggless Cupcakes like Chocolate Caramel Cupcake, Almond Butterscotch Cupcake, Pink Velvet Cupcake and Classic Hot Chocolate Mix. Price: INR 570 onwards, Macarons available only in Mumbai, rest pan-India, call +91 8591621649



5. Graiz India

Born out of the love for food and attention to detail, Graiz India specialises in delivering the finest gourmet food. Their hampers feature fresh artisanal bread, exotic fruits, crackers, dried fruits, crudites, gourmet treats, and their much-loved gourmet cheese variants, making for a rich food experience. What makes them an ideal house party gift is the fact that each box offers a hassle-free experience as everything comes chopped, sliced, and needs no serving. Their large box is almost 2 feet long and can serve up to 15 people. Price: INR 1400 onwards, Available pan-India, visit graizindia.com



6. Monèr Bistro and Dessert Bar



Known for her artisanal desserts, Monèr Bistro and Dessert Bar’s founder and head chef Freny Fernandes has curated an exclusive range of petit fours and Entremet to make this season a little special. While the Marigold cake, inspired by the traditional Diwali sweet Gajar ka halwa, is an indulgent dessert for the desi treat lovers with a modern twist, the assorted box of petit fours contains a variety of profiteroles, macarons, tarts & cake. Price INR 1600 onwards. Available in Mumbai, call +917770014123

7. Crozzo



Love croissants, hosting a party or looking for a gift for someone who appreciates a fine croissant? Crozzo is your answer. While their cinnamon crunch mini croissants are a great addition to impress guests stopping by for tea, almond crème croissants work perfectly as a mid-morning snack and strawberry/blueberry cheesecake lattice complement late-night black coffee dates. Price: INR 169 onwards, Availability: pizzo.in/collections/croissants

8. The Baker's Dozen

Chef Aditi Handa’s artisanal bakery, The Baker's Dozen has launched exclusive hampers that have been curated keeping in mind the health of their customers. While its Goodness Bakes Hamper contains whole wheat Lavash flatbread, preservative-free red velvet cupcakes, dark chocolate cookies and fresh orange cake, the Health Enthusiast Hamper includes products like gluten-free chocolate cake, gluten-free bread, high protein bread, ragi crackers and smoodies original orange juice. Price: INR 699 onwards, Availability: thebakersdozen.in



9. Truffle and Co.



Truffle and Co. is here to make Diwali decadent with three new flavours - Baklava (white chocolate infused with honey, with an almond baklava in center, and dusted in toasted pistachios), Peanut Sesame (milk chocolate with notes of Tahini and dusted with toasted peanuts) and Truffle (dark chocolate infused with premium truffle oil, dusted in icing sugar and fleur de sel). What makes it an ideal gifting option is the fact that it is eggless as some prefer desserts without eggs. Price: INR 500 onwards, Available pan-India, call +91 8287216506

10. Le Pure Chocolatier



Handpicked and sourced from cocoa plantations in Ghana, Costa Rica, Venezuela, Tanzania and Columbia, Le Pure’s chocolates are handcrafted in India. For Diwali, they have pre-curated hampers, one of them Ultimate Hamper Orange features a Nutri Mix of power-packed seeds, Hazelnut Truffle - tempting hazelnut praline ganache enrobed in dark chocolate shell from the truffle collection, English Toffee and Pistachio Florentine, Butterscotch Nuggets Jar, Sugar-free Hazelnut Pouch, a Single Origin Chocolate Bar and a Scented Candle. Price: INR 4000, available pan-India, call +91 9324347363

11. Provenance

With Diwali around the corner, Provenance introduces an indulgent collection of gift hampers that are a celebration of the colours and festivities of the season. From gift boxes inspired by expressionist art, to premium leather trays to baskets and bags, each hamper has been designed to showcase independent speciality brands that offer authentic and high-quality products. The plethora of options means there is something for everyone this Diwali – chocolate lovers, tea connoisseurs, coffee lovers, fitness enthusiasts as well as those who prefer milk, white, dark, vegan, sugar-free, gluten-free or organic chocolate gift baskets or gift boxes. Price: INR 3000 onwards, Available in Mumbai and Bengaluru



12. Cocoa Cellar

Cocoa Cellar, a patisserie delivering alcoholic and non-alcoholic desserts in Mumbai, has unique dessert options like Sacher Torte Cake, Coffee Walnut Loaf, Amarula & Dark chocolate cupcake, Whisky & Cashew Cookies, Rochers, and more, which make for a hearty hamper. Price: INR 75 onwards, Available in Mumbai, call 9004095195



13. The Gift Studio



The Gift Studio, which specialises in bespoke gifting, has everything from budget hampers to exquisite luxury indulgences. While its At Home Tea (priced at INR 2399) offers a tea box, garlic toast, cookies, coffee and more, The Grand Diwali Hamper (priced at INR 9949) is packed with nuts, kaju katli and multiple snacking options, packed in a matte cream leather trunk. Price: INR 2000 onwards, Available pan-India, visit thegiftstudio.com

14. JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar



Whether you are looking for a treasure trove of delicacies, a decadent festive box, global treats or an artisanal sweet box, JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar has an array of elegant, sophisticated and delectable gourmet hampers to meet every demand. Price: Rs 500 onwards. Available: pan-India deliveries on pre-orders, call on 022 6882 8888 or WhatsApp on +91 9136981955

15. The Origin

The Origin, which recently opened at Khar, promises fine artisanal food products and thoughtfully sourced food from across the world. For Diwali, it has prepared an exquisite collection of gift hampers featuring artisanal chocolates, cheese, honey, spices, dry fruits, exotic fruits, snacks and sweets. They also have cuisine-based hampers, like truffle hampers, beverage hampers for tea and coffee lovers, snacking/bakery hamper, fruit hampers, placed artfully in wicker baskets and leather trunks. Price: INR 1800 onwards, Available in Mumbai, call 02268508888, +918591720930



16. I’M Wholesome

A gourmet kitchen co-founded by Manpreet and Anupreet Dhody has curated over 20 variants of gift hampers for the festive season to suit every taste palette in the city. The offerings this season include cheese and cracker hampers, special Indian desserts hamper, dry fruits, macrons, sushi cakes, mithai boxes, and more. Each gift hamper is thoughtfully assembled with beautiful flowers. Price: INR 1350 onwards, Available in Mumbai, call 093218 38714



17. The Bread Bar





Mumbai’s The Bread Bar has associated with Access Life Assistance Foundation and would be giving 10 per cent of their sales revenue to them this festive season. Their sweet hampers include Apple Pie, Chocolate Nougat Tart, Very Berry Tart, NY Style Baked Cheesecake, Chocolate Hazelnut Hand Pie, and the Blueberry Cheesecake Handpie. Their Savoury Collection features the TBB Quiche, Chicken & Leek Quiche, Spinach and Ricotta Hand Pie and Lamb Bolognese Hand Pie, and more. Price INR 499 onwards, Available at The Bread Bar, Chembur, Mumbai, call +91 89284 82554



18. Yogisattva



Whether you are off refined sugar, on a diet or suffer from lactose or gluten intolerance, this celebratory menu created by Raveena Taurani, the founder of Yogisattva, will allow you to indulge this festive season. The menu features vegan Besan Ladoos, Kaju Katli, Kesar Badaam Peda and gluten-free Atta Ka Halwa. They also have vegan Kesar Badaam Kulfi and Khajur & Pista Rabri. All desserts are made with natural coconut sugar. Price: INR 699 onwards, Available in Mumbai, call +91 9867455009



19. Foodhall





With a wide range of hand-packed hampers, artisanal cheese platters, traditional mithais and gift boxes, Foodhall’s festive range is sure to leave a lasting impression on your loved ones. While its Bustaan Mithai Cake offers Pista Sandhesh Cake, Besan Praline Kalakand Cake, Nolen Gur Sandesh Cake and the Pista Motichoor Opera Cake, the Indian Mithai Collection features Bustaan’s Motichoor Laddoo, Besan Nougatine Chakki, Pista Kaju Roll, Pista Rose Sandesh, Kesar Kaju Katli and Pista Motichoor Truffle. Price: INR 1500 onwards. Available in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, visit foodhallonline.com



20. Get-A-Whey





If you are looking for a healthier option, Get-A-Whey has a wide range of ice creams - including Belgian Chocolate, Salted Caramel, Sicilian Pistachio, Alphonso Mango, Chocolate Brownie Fudge, Strawberry Banana among others - with no added sugar. And, they are packed with whey protein - each tub contains 12g protein per 100g serving. For Diwali, they have also introduced a Festive Delight, which is infused with saffron, has bits of cashew and pistachio and the goodness of milk. Price: INR 175 onwards, Available in Mumbai, Delhi Pune, Chennai and Bengaluru, visit getawhey.in



21. Perch





With options like Montasio, Zarai and Parmesan from Darima Farms or Brunost and Belper Knolle from Eleftheria, Perch’s wine hamper can be an ideal gift for a wine connoisseur. Plus, they also have savoury frills, violet mustard, fig & thyme spread, candied chilli walnuts, smoked nuts, olive and herb sourdough crackers and marinated olives to offer a wholesome experience. Price: 5500, Available in Mumbai, call +9198208 93375



22. Mithai Handi





Ready-to-eat brand White Light Food has collaborated with Mars Bakery and the result is a Instgrammable Mithai Handi featuring a multi-layered gourmet dessert in a glass bowl. The handis are available in two flavours - Gulab Jamun Handi features velvety pistachio mousse and pieces of gulab jamun with rabdi on top of white chocolate soil, and Motichoor Ladoo Handi comprises of thandai mousse and motichoor ladoo rabdi loaded over white chocolate soil. Both are layered with shortbread crumble, cream panna cotta and rose jelly. Price: 1600 onwards, Available on wlf.co.in



23. Artisanal Tea





If you are still not sure of what to gift, we suggest you opt for artisanal teas. The last few years have seen a huge demand for a wide range of teas, including herbal tea, caffeine-free tea, wellness tea besides green tea. Some of the brands that have successfully established themselves in this space are Danta Herbs, Tea Trunk, Teabox, Celestea, Vahdam, among others.



For Diwali, Danta Herbs has a wide range of options featuring their herbs tea, wellness tea, floral, spice tea and recently launched Matcha Tea (Price: INR 299 onwards, Availability: dantaherbs.in). Vahdam has a unique assortment of 40 of their best-selling green teas, black teas, oolong teas, white teas and chai teas allowing one to sample all of their offerings among other options (Price: INR 999 onwards, Availability: vahdamteas.in). Teabox India has launched three thoughtful gift boxes for Diwali 2021, inspired by the rich Indian heritage. While Kaja features Assam Masala Chai, Bombay Cutting Masala Chai, Caramel Spice Chai, Punjabi Masala Chai, Wayanad Cardamom Chai, Kolkata Street Chai and Kashmiri Kesar Gulab Chai; Maya presents aromatic chai, green teas and exotic blends such as Kashmiri Kahwa, Mountain Rose, and Lavender Earl Grey.; and Gaja features organic whole leaf green teas like Chamomile Green, Mint Green, Turmeric Tulsi and Rose Green. (Price: INR 1499 onwards, Availability: teabox.com). Tea Trunk has launched a tie and dye inspired festive gift box curated by tea sommelier Snigdha Manchanda offering a tin of soothing Chamomile tea, paired with a ceramic tea mug crafted by local artisans of Uttar Pradesh. (Price: INR 799 onwards, Availability: teatrunk.in)

24. Coffee Lovers





However, if your friends and family are coffee connoisseurs, you can check out Blue Tokai Coffee, Something's Brewing, Sleepy Owl Coffee, Coffeeza and Rage Coffee.



While Blue Tokai Coffee's festive bundle comes with a coffee pouch, two ceramic cups and shot glass candles, adding aromatic tones to your festivities (Price: INR 800 onwards, Availability: bluetokaicoffe.com), Rage Coffee's cent per cent Arabica beans, sourced exclusively from high farms in India & Ethiopia, promise clean flavours, no bitterness and no acid reflux (Price: INR 849 onwards, Availability: ragecoffee.com). Sleepy Owl, which became famous for cold brew packs, has a wide range of celebration boxes, offering original and assorted cold brew and hot brew bags alongside their signature enamel mug (Price: INR 700, Availability: sleepyowl.co).



25. The Designera

Art and design company The Designera has curated a 'Mithai Box' but instead of edible sweets, it offers a sensory experience with its candles. The dessert-reimagined aroma pieces waft some of the classic picks of mithai such as Mango Phirni, Rose Kulfi, Kesar Peda and Elaichi Shrikhand. Price: INR 999, Available on thedesignera.in

