Celebrate this Easter with these mouth-watering recipes
Try these delectable recipes from Hot cross buns to blondies this Easter
With Easter approaching, get ready to surprise and indulge your friends and family with luscious recipes! From bunnies to eggs, to classic Easter lunches and casual seasonal feasts, hot cross buns, and Easter cakes, we have your Easter weekend needs covered with some tasty recipes.
Snickers Easter Egg Blondies by Mars Wrigley
Ingredients:
- All-purpose flour- 1 cup
- Baking powder - 1 tsp
- Salt - 1/2 tsp
- Unsalted butter - 1/2 cup
- Brown sugar - 1 cup
- Egg - 1 nos
- Vanilla extract - 2 tsp
- Snickers Minis, chopped and divided - 12 nos
- Vanilla frosting - 1/2 cup
- Pastel purple candy melts, melted - 1 oz
- Pastel yellow candy melts, melted - 1 oz
- Pastel blue candy melts, melted - 1 oz
Method:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line greased 9-inch square baking pan with enough parchment paper to overhang the edges. Whisk together flour, baking powder, and salt; set aside.
- Melt butter in a saucepan set over medium heat; stir in brown sugar. Remove from heat. Transfer to a large bowl and let cool completely.
- Whisk in egg and vanilla. Stir in the flour mixture until just combined. Fold in half of the chopped Snickers Minis. Scrape batter into prepared baking pan; smooth top.
- Bake on the middle rack of the oven for 20 to 25 minutes or until only a few moist crumbs adhering to the toothpick inserted in the centre; let cool completely on the rack.
- Remove from pan and remove parchment paper. Spread frosting over top. Using 2-inch egg-shaped cookie cutters, cut out 12 blondie eggs (reserve remaining blondies for another use).
- Decorate eggs with melted candy melts. Sprinkle with remaining chopped Snickers Minis.
Chocolate-Spiked Panna Cotta with Galaxy Fusions By Mars Wrigley
Ingredients:
- Galaxy Fusions chocolate, chopped - 6 nos
- Milk - 2 cups
- Gelatin - 1 1/4 tablespoon
- Heavy cream - 4 cups
- Sugar - 1 cup
- Vanilla extract - 1 teaspoon
Method:
- Spray ramekins with oil and set aside.
- Combine milk and gelatin until gelatin is dissolved.
- In a medium sauce pot, combine heavy cream and sugar; bring to a boil. Remove from heat and whisk in chopped chocolate.
- When the chocolate is fully melted, add the milk and gelatin mixture, combine, and add in the vanilla extract.
- Pour into the oiled ramekins and chill for 24 hours.
Hot Cross Buns By G. Manivannan, Pastry Chef, Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel
Ingredients
- Flour - 550gms
- Sugar - 55 gms
- Salt - 11 gms
- Improver - 5 gms
- Raisins - 25 gms
- Blackcurrant - 25 gms
- Cashew nuts - 25 gms
- Orange zest - 5 gms
- Yeast - 20 gms
- Mix spice powder - 10 gms
- Milk - 100 ml
- Butter - 50 gms
- Egg - 4 nos
- Clarified butter - 50 ml
Method:
- Keep 50 gms flour, 1 gram salt, 5-gram sugar in a bowl add 50 ml of milk mix without lumps and keep it aside.
- In another mixing bowl place rest all ingredients make a soft dough and keep it rest for 30 min
- Divide the dough into 50 grams each.
- In a baking tray spread the baking sheet and roll the dough and place them in the tray with a 2-inch gap in each roll.
- Keep it covered and rest it for proof for 45 min.
- Preheat the oven to 190 degrees Celsius for 10 min.
- Once it is proven using the first batter make cross marking on top of the dough.
- Bake it for 18 minutes once taken out from the oven apply clarified butter on top.
- Serve hot.
Easter Simnel Cake By G. Manivannan, Pastry Chef, Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel
Ingredients
- Flour - 250 gms
- Butter - 250 gms
- Egg - 5 nos
- Caster sugar - 100 gms
- Brown sugar - 150 gms
- Brandy - 25 ml
- Raisins - 25 gms
- Blackcurrant - 25 gms
- Cashew nuts - 25 gms
- Orange zest - 10 gms
- Lemon zest - 10 gms
- Dry fig - 25 gms
- Cherry - 25 gms
- Almond paste -150 gms
- Apricot jam - 25 gms
Method:
- Preheat the oven to 180 degrees Celsius for 10 min.
- In a mixing bowl place butter and sugar and keep mixing at in slow speed.
- Add egg one at a time and let mix completely in the batter once mixed well reduce the speed.
- Add flour, dry fruits, and a brandy mix without lumps.
- In an 8 inches baking dish pour the batter and bake it for 25 minutes.
- Cool down the cake for 30 min after baking.
- Apply the apricot jam on top of the cake.