Celebrate this Easter with these mouth-watering recipes

With Easter approaching, get ready to surprise and indulge your friends and family with luscious recipes! From bunnies to eggs, to classic Easter lunches and casual seasonal feasts, hot cross buns, and Easter cakes, we have your Easter weekend needs covered with some tasty recipes.

Snickers Easter Egg Blondies by Mars Wrigley

Ingredients:

All-purpose flour- 1 cup

Baking powder - 1 tsp

Salt - 1/2 tsp

Unsalted butter - 1/2 cup

Brown sugar - 1 cup

Egg - 1 nos

Vanilla extract - 2 tsp

Snickers Minis, chopped and divided - 12 nos

Vanilla frosting - 1/2 cup

Pastel purple candy melts, melted - 1 oz

Pastel yellow candy melts, melted - 1 oz

Pastel blue candy melts, melted - 1 oz

Method:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line greased 9-inch square baking pan with enough parchment paper to overhang the edges. Whisk together flour, baking powder, and salt; set aside.

Melt butter in a saucepan set over medium heat; stir in brown sugar. Remove from heat. Transfer to a large bowl and let cool completely.

Whisk in egg and vanilla. Stir in the flour mixture until just combined. Fold in half of the chopped Snickers Minis. Scrape batter into prepared baking pan; smooth top.

Bake on the middle rack of the oven for 20 to 25 minutes or until only a few moist crumbs adhering to the toothpick inserted in the centre; let cool completely on the rack.

Remove from pan and remove parchment paper. Spread frosting over top. Using 2-inch egg-shaped cookie cutters, cut out 12 blondie eggs (reserve remaining blondies for another use).

Decorate eggs with melted candy melts. Sprinkle with remaining chopped Snickers Minis.

Chocolate-Spiked Panna Cotta with Galaxy Fusions By Mars Wrigley

Ingredients:

Galaxy Fusions chocolate, chopped - 6 nos

Milk - 2 cups

Gelatin - 1 1/4 tablespoon

Heavy cream - 4 cups

Sugar - 1 cup

Vanilla extract - 1 teaspoon

Method:

Spray ramekins with oil and set aside.

Combine milk and gelatin until gelatin is dissolved.

In a medium sauce pot, combine heavy cream and sugar; bring to a boil. Remove from heat and whisk in chopped chocolate.

When the chocolate is fully melted, add the milk and gelatin mixture, combine, and add in the vanilla extract.

Pour into the oiled ramekins and chill for 24 hours.

Hot Cross Buns By G. Manivannan, Pastry Chef, Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel

Ingredients

Flour - 550gms

Sugar - 55 gms

Salt - 11 gms

Improver - 5 gms

Raisins - 25 gms

Blackcurrant - 25 gms

Cashew nuts - 25 gms

Orange zest - 5 gms

Yeast - 20 gms

Mix spice powder - 10 gms

Milk - 100 ml

Butter - 50 gms

Egg - 4 nos

Clarified butter - 50 ml

Method:

Keep 50 gms flour, 1 gram salt, 5-gram sugar in a bowl add 50 ml of milk mix without lumps and keep it aside.

In another mixing bowl place rest all ingredients make a soft dough and keep it rest for 30 min

Divide the dough into 50 grams each.

In a baking tray spread the baking sheet and roll the dough and place them in the tray with a 2-inch gap in each roll.

Keep it covered and rest it for proof for 45 min.

Preheat the oven to 190 degrees Celsius for 10 min.

Once it is proven using the first batter make cross marking on top of the dough.

Bake it for 18 minutes once taken out from the oven apply clarified butter on top.

Serve hot.

Easter Simnel Cake By G. Manivannan, Pastry Chef, Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel

Ingredients

Flour - 250 gms

Butter - 250 gms

Egg - 5 nos

Caster sugar - 100 gms

Brown sugar - 150 gms

Brandy - 25 ml

Raisins - 25 gms

Blackcurrant - 25 gms

Cashew nuts - 25 gms

Orange zest - 10 gms

Lemon zest - 10 gms

Dry fig - 25 gms

Cherry - 25 gms

Almond paste -150 gms

Apricot jam - 25 gms

Method: