Try out these delectable Jackfruit dishes 

Try out these easy to make jackfruit recipes

If you are vegan or vegetarian or intend to become one, jackfruit, also known as Kathal, can be a lifesaver. It is a wonderful food that is packed with nutrients.

Here are some lip-smacking delicacies recipes you can prepare:

Jackfruit Pakoda

Ingredients:

chickpea flour- 1 cup

Jackfruit- 300 gms

Rice flour- 1/2 cup

Salt- 3/4 teaspoon

Water- 1 cup

Green chillies- finely chopped

Carom seeds (crushed) - 1/4 teaspoon

Mango powder- 1/2 teaspoon

Garam masala- 1/2 teaspoon

Turmeric powder- 1/2 teaspoon

Red chilli powder- 1 1/2 teaspoon

Coriander powder- 11/2 teaspoon

Oil- to fry

Method:

Preheat the oil to fry the pakodas on a medium flame. Then in another bowl, mix the chickpea and rice flour with the salt and water to make a thick paste.

Then add the chillies, carom seeds, red chilli powder, coriander powder, mango powder, and garam masala to the paste, along with a tablespoon of oil, and mix it well.

Add raw jackfruit to the batter and mix it well.

Next, add turmeric powder to the mix.

The pakodas are ready to fry! Fry them on a medium to high flame, till they are golden. Remember to flip them and fry both sides.

Drain them out on kitchen paper to remove excess oil and get ready to eat them!

You can serve them with green coriander chutney, chilli or tomato sauce

Butter Jackfruit Keema Pao

Ingredients:

Sliced onions- 2-3 nos

Green chillies- 3-4 nos

Tomato (diced) - 1

Garlic (chopped) - 2 cloves

Jackfruit ( chopped finely)- 300 gms

Cumin powder- 3 tsp

Red chilli powder - 2 tsp

Black pepper - 2 tsp

Coriander powder - 2 tsp

Ginger garlic paste - 2 tsp

Garam masala - 2 tsp

Salt - to taste

Pav- as required

Method:

First, you need to saute the chillies, tomatoes, and onions till the onions turn slightly brown.

Add the masala to this saute and fry the mixture with the masala for another minute and add some salt to taste.

Add the mashed Jackfruit to this mix, and mash it together.

There you go! Add some pav to this Jackfruit Kheema.

Jackfruit Shawarma

Ingredients:

Olive oil - 1.5 tbsp

Jackfruit (chopped) - 300 gms

Ginger powder - 1 tsp

Garlic powder - 1 tsp

Red chilli powder - 1 tsp

Cumin powder - 1 tsp

Chilli flakes and oregano

Gluten-free wrap

Vegan Tahini

Diced tomatoes, cucumbers, beetroot, jalapeno pickles, and lettuce.

Method: