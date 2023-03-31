Try out these delectable Jackfruit dishes 

Home Food recipes

If you are vegan or vegetarian or intend to become one, jackfruit, also known as Kathal, can be a lifesaver. It is a wonderful food that is packed with nutrients.

Here are some lip-smacking delicacies recipes you can prepare:

Jackfruit Pakoda

Ingredients:

  • chickpea flour- 1 cup
  • Jackfruit- 300 gms
  • Rice flour- 1/2 cup
  • Salt- 3/4 teaspoon
  • Water- 1 cup
  • Green chillies- finely chopped
  • Carom seeds (crushed) - 1/4 teaspoon
  • Mango powder- 1/2 teaspoon
  • Garam masala- 1/2 teaspoon
  • Turmeric powder- 1/2 teaspoon
  • Red chilli powder- 1 1/2 teaspoon
  • Coriander powder- 11/2 teaspoon

Oil- to fry

Method:

  • Preheat the oil to fry the pakodas on a medium flame. Then in another bowl, mix the chickpea and rice flour with the salt and water to make a thick paste.
  • Then add the chillies, carom seeds, red chilli powder, coriander powder, mango powder, and garam masala to the paste, along with a tablespoon of oil, and mix it well.
  • Add raw jackfruit to the batter and mix it well.
  • Next, add turmeric powder to the mix.
  • The pakodas are ready to fry! Fry them on a medium to high flame, till they are golden. Remember to flip them and fry both sides. 
  • Drain them out on kitchen paper to remove excess oil and get ready to eat them!
  • You can serve them with green coriander chutney, chilli or tomato sauce

Butter Jackfruit Keema Pao

Ingredients:

  • Sliced onions- 2-3 nos
  • Green chillies- 3-4 nos
  • Tomato (diced) - 1
  • Garlic (chopped) - 2 cloves
  • Jackfruit ( chopped finely)- 300 gms
  • Cumin powder- 3 tsp
  • Red chilli powder - 2 tsp
  • Black pepper - 2 tsp
  • Coriander powder - 2 tsp
  • Ginger garlic paste - 2 tsp
  • Garam masala - 2 tsp
  • Salt - to taste
  • Pav- as required

Method:

  • First, you need to saute the chillies, tomatoes, and onions till the onions turn slightly brown.
  • Add the masala to this saute and fry the mixture with the masala for another minute and add some salt to taste.
  • Add the mashed Jackfruit to this mix, and mash it together.
  • There you go! Add some pav to this Jackfruit Kheema.

Jackfruit Shawarma 

Ingredients:

  • Olive oil - 1.5 tbsp
  • Jackfruit (chopped) - 300 gms
  • Ginger powder - 1 tsp
  • Garlic powder  - 1 tsp
  • Red chilli powder - 1 tsp
  • Cumin powder - 1 tsp
  • Chilli flakes and oregano
  • Gluten-free wrap
  • Vegan Tahini
  • Diced tomatoes, cucumbers, beetroot, jalapeno pickles, and lettuce.

Method:

  • First, add the jackfruit in a bowl and drizzle 1 tbsp of olive oil on top.
  • Add ginger powder, garlic powder, salt to taste, red chilli powder, cumin powder, a mix of chilli flakes, and oregano( around 1 tsp of that). Mix thoroughly and marinate for 2-3 hours.
  • Next, in a non-stick pan, add half tbsp olive oil, on medium heat and add the pieces and cook for around 5 to 6 mins maximum.
  • Use a gluten-free wrap, add some tahini(vegan), add the cooked jackfruit, and add some diced tomatoes, cucumbers, beetroot and jalapeno pickles, lettuce, and add some more tahini on top.
  • Grill on the pan for a minute or two.
