Try out these delectable Jackfruit dishes 

If you are vegan or vegetarian or intend to become one, jackfruit, also known as Kathal, can be a lifesaver. It is a wonderful food that is packed with nutrients.
Jackfruit Pakoda
Ingredients:
- chickpea flour- 1 cup
- Jackfruit- 300 gms
- Rice flour- 1/2 cup
- Salt- 3/4 teaspoon
- Water- 1 cup
- Green chillies- finely chopped
- Carom seeds (crushed) - 1/4 teaspoon
- Mango powder- 1/2 teaspoon
- Garam masala- 1/2 teaspoon
- Turmeric powder- 1/2 teaspoon
- Red chilli powder- 1 1/2 teaspoon
- Coriander powder- 11/2 teaspoon
Oil- to fry
Method:
- Preheat the oil to fry the pakodas on a medium flame. Then in another bowl, mix the chickpea and rice flour with the salt and water to make a thick paste.
- Then add the chillies, carom seeds, red chilli powder, coriander powder, mango powder, and garam masala to the paste, along with a tablespoon of oil, and mix it well.
- Add raw jackfruit to the batter and mix it well.
- Next, add turmeric powder to the mix.
- The pakodas are ready to fry! Fry them on a medium to high flame, till they are golden. Remember to flip them and fry both sides.
- Drain them out on kitchen paper to remove excess oil and get ready to eat them!
- You can serve them with green coriander chutney, chilli or tomato sauce
Butter Jackfruit Keema Pao
Ingredients:
- Sliced onions- 2-3 nos
- Green chillies- 3-4 nos
- Tomato (diced) - 1
- Garlic (chopped) - 2 cloves
- Jackfruit ( chopped finely)- 300 gms
- Cumin powder- 3 tsp
- Red chilli powder - 2 tsp
- Black pepper - 2 tsp
- Coriander powder - 2 tsp
- Ginger garlic paste - 2 tsp
- Garam masala - 2 tsp
- Salt - to taste
- Pav- as required
Method:
- First, you need to saute the chillies, tomatoes, and onions till the onions turn slightly brown.
- Add the masala to this saute and fry the mixture with the masala for another minute and add some salt to taste.
- Add the mashed Jackfruit to this mix, and mash it together.
- There you go! Add some pav to this Jackfruit Kheema.
Jackfruit Shawarma
Ingredients:
- Olive oil - 1.5 tbsp
- Jackfruit (chopped) - 300 gms
- Ginger powder - 1 tsp
- Garlic powder - 1 tsp
- Red chilli powder - 1 tsp
- Cumin powder - 1 tsp
- Chilli flakes and oregano
- Gluten-free wrap
- Vegan Tahini
- Diced tomatoes, cucumbers, beetroot, jalapeno pickles, and lettuce.
Method:
- First, add the jackfruit in a bowl and drizzle 1 tbsp of olive oil on top.
- Add ginger powder, garlic powder, salt to taste, red chilli powder, cumin powder, a mix of chilli flakes, and oregano( around 1 tsp of that). Mix thoroughly and marinate for 2-3 hours.
- Next, in a non-stick pan, add half tbsp olive oil, on medium heat and add the pieces and cook for around 5 to 6 mins maximum.
- Use a gluten-free wrap, add some tahini(vegan), add the cooked jackfruit, and add some diced tomatoes, cucumbers, beetroot and jalapeno pickles, lettuce, and add some more tahini on top.
- Grill on the pan for a minute or two.