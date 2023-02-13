Try this lemon and vanilla breakfast waffle recipe on Valentine's Day to pamper your zesty-but-sweet partner

A peanut butter sandwich with apple and black coffee on the side makes for the perfect breakfast for the author who skips her first meal of the day under no circumstances. Over the years, many like her, have come to realise how breakfast meals set the tone for the day ahead.

Yes, it fuels your body and keeps you pumped up during the day. But it is also the only meal of the day that offers one some free time; time one can spend with their partner and get an update on their whereabouts.

You must have seen your parents share a hot cup of tea with biscuits to complement the beverage every morning and discuss matters at work and home. Breakfast, if we may say, is an intimate meal and thus deserves the stature as the most important out of all three. Thus, this Valentine's Day, replace the fancy candlelight dinners or Netflix & Chill plans with a hearty breakfast date.

To show that you love, you can even prepare breakfast and give your partner a little "breakfast in bed" feel on February 14. Quaker Qats has listed out the recipe for easy yet wholesome vanilla and lemon waffles. If your partner is someone who loves something sweet for breakfast with a zesty tint, this meal will win them over.

Ingredients:

½ cup Roasted and powdered oats

½ cup Whole wheat flour

1 ½ tsp Baking powder

2 Egg whites

1 tbsp Powdered sugar (optional)

½ tsp Vegetable oil (optional)

¾ cup Milk

½ tsp Vanilla essence

1 Lemon Zest

Instructions:

Take ½ cup of oats. Roast, cool and grind.

Mix the powdered oats with ½ cup whole wheat flour, baking powder and a pinch of salt. Mix them well.

Whisk two egg whites, add ¾ cup milk, ½ tsp oil, ½ tsp vanilla essence, zest of one lemon and 1 tbsp powdered sugar. Mix.

Add the flour mixture to this batter and blend.

Pour this waffle mixture and bake till golden.

Plate it properly by drizzling honey and of course, love!

