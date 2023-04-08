Butter-laden eggless almond cookies to sweeten your Easter brunch

Sunday brunches, especially when it is Easter, are incomplete without a table set separately for desserts. Right from hot cross buns with liquid sugar piped atop to bunny-shaped cookies that come in flavours ranging from chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, and sometimes even orange if you are team citrus, the dessert bar needs to have it all.

What makes this occasion even more special is when the families host a potluck and each member has to make or bake an easter special. Having said that, if you are brunching with your family or close friends this Sunday and are in charge of everything sweet, we have a scrumptious cookie recipe curated just for you.

Also Read: Celebrate this Easter with these mouth-watering recipes

Shared by the Indian celebrity chef and restaurateur Aanal Kotak, the almond-based cookies, laden with butter and love, are perfect to sweeten the brunch. Scroll ahead and read more on the ingredients required and preparation:

Ingredients for almond cookies:

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

70 gms almond butter

1 tsp baking powder

3 tbsp custard powder

1/2 tbsp milk powder

70 gms icing sugar

1/2 tsp almond essence

1/2 tsp vanilla essence

Ingredients for butter frosting:

100 gms butter

200 gms icing sugar

1 tsp vanilla essence

Milk ingredients for garnishing:

Pink food colour

Green food colour

Chocolate sauce

Colourful sugar sprinkles

Method for cookies:

Mix butter and icing sugar in a bowl. To this batter, add almond and vanilla essence.

Take all-purpose flour and mix it well with the milk powder, custard powder, and baking powder to create a smooth dough.

Once you have made the dough, roll it out into a thin sheet with a rolling pin.

Using an egg-shaped cookie cutter, cut out cookies from the dough.

Roll the dough again and use a bunny ear-shaped cookie cutter to cut out more cookies.

Place the cookies on a greased tray and bake at 190 degrees Celsius for 10-15 minutes.

Allow the cookies to cool for a few minutes.

Method for frosting:

Take a large mixing bowl and beat the butter until smooth and creamy. Add in the icing sugar to the batter and mix well with vanilla extract.

Add milk, one tablespoon at a time, until the frosting reaches your desired consistency.

Beat the frosting for an additional 2-3 minutes until it's light and fluffy.

Divide the frosting into 3 bowls.

Add a few drops of pink food colour to one bowl, a few drops of green colour to another bowl, and add the chocolate sauce in the third bowl.

Spread pink and chocolate frosting on the egg-shaped cookies and sprinkle with colourful sugar sprinkles.

Spread pink and green frosting on the bunny ear cookies and place them on top of the egg-shaped bunny cookies.

Mail: muskankhullar@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @muskankhullar03