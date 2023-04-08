Try these five easy-to-prepare Ramadan recipes for your Iftar party

Try these easy to make recipes this Iftar| Image for representational purposes only

Ramadan is a month of fasting and feasting. While fasting during the day, it might be challenging to organise the Iftar meal during Ramadan. Saurabh Singh Chandel, Executive Chef, of Crowne Plaza, Greater Noida, shares some scrumptious and delectable Iftar recipes because it's a tradition to prepare lip-smacking recipes during Iftar.

Also read: Five diet and fitness tips to help you fast safely during Ramadan

Fried Chicken

Ingredients:

Chicken - 160 gms

Gram flour - 50gms

Egg - 1 nos

Salt - as per taste

Kasoori methi - 1gms

Rice flour - 40gms

Deghi mirch - 10gms

Ginger garlic paste - 30gms

Lemon juice - 1/2 tsp

Oil - for frying

Green chilli paste - 1 tbsp

Method:

For the brine, mix the buttermilk with all the spices in a large bowl. Transfer to a resealable gallon-sized plastic bag. Add the chicken, turn to coat and refrigerate overnight.

Heat 1 inch of oil in a large heavy-bottomed high-sided skillet over medium-high heat

Whisk the gram flour with the spices and add the chicken pieces to it. Turn chicken to coat and let rest until the oil gets hot. Tap off the excess flour and add as many pieces of chicken to the skillet as you can.

Fry chicken for 4 to 6 minutes until browned. Turn over and fry for another 4 to 6 minutes until the other side is deeply browned.

Using tongs, transfer the chicken pieces to a paper towel-lined plate to drain. Serve while warm or at room temperature.

Rooh Afza Sharbat

Ingredients:

Milk - 200 ml

Roohafza -100 gms

Elaichi - 1 nos

Water - 1 cup

Method:

In a blender add milk, water, and rose syrup. You can add cardamom as well like in sweet lassi, but it may overpower the rose flavours coming out from roohafza. Blend well.

Serve chilled and garnish with some dry fruits.

Semiya Kheer

Ingredients:

Fenisamiya - 50 gms

Milk - 200 ml

Sugar - 40 gms

Almond - 4 nos

Raisins - 6 nos

Pistachios - 4 nos

Makhana - 6 nos

Ghee - 10 gms

Elaichi - 2 nos

Method:

Add milk to the same pan and bring it to a boil over medium heat, stirring frequently to avoid scorching the bottom of the pan.

When it comes to a boil, reduce the heat to low and cook for 4-5 minutes, stirring frequently. Keep scraping the sides of the pan while cooking and add the solidified milk back to the pan.

Now add the roasted sevai and raisins.

Cook for 10-12 minutes or until the kheer thickens to the desired consistency, stirring frequently. Keep in mind that it will thicken further upon cooling. Add cardamom powder and sugar and mix well. Cook for another 3-4 minutes. Check for sugar and add more if needed.

Garnish with pistachio and almond slivers.

Serve hot or chilled.

Kala Chana Chat

Ingredients:

Black Chana - 80gms

Chop onion - 30 gms

Chop tomato - 30 gms

Green chilli - 3 gms

Lemon juice - 1 tbsp

Coriander leaves - 3 gms

Salt - to taste

Chat masala - 5gms

Method

Rinse and then finely chop the onions, tomatoes, green chilies, and coriander leaves. If you prefer, you can peel the unripe mango.

In a large bowl, add all the ingredients including the cooked black chickpeas.

Mix thoroughly. Taste and if required, add more of the ground spice powders, lemon juice, and salt.

Garnish with some chopped coriander leaves. Serve Kala Chana Chat warm. Before serving, garnish with some coriander leaves and lemon wedges.

Also read: Etihad Airways teams up with Emirati Chef for Contemporary Iftar meals

Kharbuje Ka Meetha

Ingredients:

Local musk melon - 1 nos

Sugar - 100 gms

Cashew - 50 gms

Elaichi - 5 nos

Vanilla essence -1ml

Method: