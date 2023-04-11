Craving for seafood? Try out these mouthwatering prawn recipes by chef Saurabh Singh Chandel

Try these prawn recipes| Image for representational purposes

Try these simple prawn dishes the next time you need to create a quick and pleasant family supper. Here are the best seafood dishes that are easy to make, delicious, and nutritious. Seafood can be prepared in a variety of delectable ways for your meals. This tasty and healthful way of eating lean, full protein is the foundation of the Mediterranean diet. Saurabh Singh Chandel, Executive Chef of Crowne Plaza Greater Noida shares five delectable prawn recipes to satisfy your cravings:

Prawn Hargow

Ingredients

Prawns 13&15 (1 person) 130 gms

Butter 10 gms

Garlic 15 gms

Spring Onion 15 gms

Chicken broth 20 gms

White Pepper 2 gms

Salt 2 gms

Sesame oil 3 mls

Potato starch 50 gms

Oyster sauce 3 gms

Method:

Devein the prawns and chop them, then add the seasoning, butter, garlic, spring onion, sesame oil, oyster sauce and salt.

Then prepare a dough with potato starch.

Now make the dumplings with the prawn stuffing.

Now place the dumplings in a steamer for 3 min

Once steamed, serve with Asian dips.

Shanghai Styles Prawn Spring Roll

Ingredients

Prawns 130 gm

Spring Onion 5 gm

Coriander leaf 5 gm

Ginger 5 gm

Garlic 5 ml

Oyster sauce 10 gm

Sesame oil 5 gm

Dark soya sauce 5 gm

Chicken broth 5 ml

Spring roll sheet 70 gm

Cooking wine 3 ml

Chilli paste 20 gm

Corn flour 30 gm

Method

Devein the prawn and then season the prawn with oyster sauce, salt, chicken broth, sesame oil, ginger, garlic, cooking wine and dark soya sauce.

Now place the prawn, spring onion, and coriander in a spring roll sheet and wrap it

In a separate pan heat up the oil, and deep fry the roll till golden brown.

Serve with spicy Shanghai sauce.

Five Spice Grilled Prawns Salad

Ingredients

Prawns (13-15 size) 130 gm

Chilli red fresh 5 gm

Vinegar 5 ml

Spring onion 15 gm

Five spice 2 gm

Garlic 5 gm

Dark soya sauce 5 ml

Chicken broth 5 gm

Oyster sauce 5 gm

Sesame oil 5 ml

Ice burg lettuce 10 gm

Salt 5 gm

Light soya sauce 30 ml

Method:

Devein the prawn and keep it aside.

Marinate the prawn with five spices, salt and garlic.

Grill the prawns and keep them aside.

For dressing take a mixing bowl and add vinegar, garlic, dark soya sauce, light soya sauce, five spice, sesame oil, salt, and chicken broth, and whisk it.

Now mix the lettuce, and prawns with dressing.

Put the salad in a serving bowl.

Garnish with spring onion and fresh red chilli.

Szechuan Prawn Fried Rice

Ingredients

Steamed rice 250 gm

Egg 15 gm

Prawns 50 gm

Carrot 10 gm

Oil 30 ml

Salt 5 gm

Chicken broth powder 10 gm

Szechwan pepper 5 gm

Chilli paste 5 gm

Spring onion 10 gm

Method:

. Devein and clean the prawn, and cut it into small pieces.

. Now heat up the wok and add oil, once it gets hot, add egg and stir it.

. Then add prawn, carrot, chilli paste and add the seasoning.

. Give a good stir and add Szechuan pepper.

. Serve in a serving bowl, and garnish with spring onion.

Hunan Style Crispy Prawn

Ingredients

Prawn (13-15) 130 gm

Spring Onion 10 gm

Coriander leaf 10 gm

Oil 10 ml

Ginger 10 gm

Garlic 10 ml

Dried white peas 30 gm

Sesame oil 5 gm

Butter 5 gm

Chicken broth 5 ml

Cooking wine 4 ml

Chilli paste 20 gm

Large onion 10 gm

Red bell pepper 5 gm

Yellow bell pepper 5 gm

Corn flour 30 gm

Method:

Wash and devein the prawns.

Marinate the prawns with salt, pepper, and corn flour and deep fry them.

In a wok add some oil, once it gets hot, add ginger, and garlic and saute it.

Then add bell pepper, onion, butter, add seasoning, cooking wine, light soya, and sesame oil.

At last, add dry white peas, and garnish with spring onion and coriander leaves.