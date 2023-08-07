Chef Dhaval Ajmera’s fritter recipe will satiate your crispy cravings in monsoon  

Ever pondered why the monsoon ignites our crispy-cravings? As per some experts, as the rainy season rolls in, our happy hormone, serotonin, takes a dip due to the lack of sunlight and vitamin D. To cope with these mood blues, our body screams for carbohydrates to boost serotonin levels temporarily. But alas, the happiness boost is short-lived, leaving us perpetually yearning for more. And that's where deep-fried delights sweep in! With their crunchy, moisture-lacking goodness, they offer the perfect comfort on a rainy day. Executive Chef Dhaval Ajmera from ITC Hotels, Mementos, Udaipur has cracked the code to crunchy satisfaction with his magical Monsoon Fritter Flight. This veggie fritter recipe keeps you healthy and smiling while your taste buds do the tango with an array of chutneys and steamy hot teas to accompany it.

Vegetable fritters

Serving Size: 4 portions

Ingredients:

- 100 grams eggplant

- 100 grams bell peppers

- 100 grams asparagus

- 100 grams okra

- 100 grams salan chili

- 100 grams lotus stem

For batter:

- 50 grams gram flour

- 50 grams refined flour

- 75 grams corn starch

- Salt (to taste)

- 5 grams baking powder

- 10 grams onion powder

- 10 grams garlic powder

For spice mix:

- 10 grams whole cumin seed

- 10 grams whole coriander seeds

- 25 grams whole Matahania red chili*

- 15 grams sundried bijora lime*

- 15 grams black salt

- 15 grams chaat sasala

Chef Dhaval Ajmera

Method:

1. Prepare the spice mix: Dry roast the whole spices from the spice mix ingredients and grind them coarsely.

2. Fritters/tempura: Wash and cut the vegetables, then dip them in ice water for an hour to ensure a crisp texture. Pat dry the vegetables with a kitchen towel and set them aside.

3. Make a thick batter by combining all the batter ingredients, mixing well to avoid any lumps.

4. Dip the vegetables in the batter and fry them in moderately hot oil until they are half done.

5. Remove the fried vegetables from the oil and let them rest for 3 to 4 minutes.

6. Fry the vegetables again in hot oil for 2 minutes or until they turn golden-brown in colour.

7. Sprinkle the spice powder on the fried tempura while they are still hot. Serve the fritters accompanied by garlic chutney and your choice of spicy mayo.

