Quick-fix Rakhi recipes to impress your siblings

Yet deciding on what to treat your siblings or cousins with? We have two lipsmacking dessert recipes that your siblings are bound to fall in love with. Chef Vijesh Modi, senior sous chef at The Deltin, Daman is passionate about experimenting and discovering a variety of food and serving a decorative and appealing tinge. Here he shares with us the recipes of Bengali Lyangcha Truffle who like to dig into everything delicious and a gluten-free Anjeer kaju roll for the one who counts their calories.

Bengali Lyangcha Truffle

Ingredients

For making dough for Lyangcha

½ cup milk

1 Tbsp semolina/sooji

1 cup milk powder

½ cup all purpose flour

⅛ tsp baking soda

1 tbsp castor sugar

For making sugar syrup

2 cups sugar

2 ½ cups water

1 tsp cardamom powder

For garnishing

1 tsp pistachio, chopped

For frying

Ghee or vegetable white compound 100 gm

Making dough for Lyangcha

1. Mix milk powder, all-purpose flour, semolina, baking powder, and whole milk to form a soft dough. Cover and rest for 10 minutes.

2. Optionally, add a pinch of food colour and powdered sugar, mix, and rest for another 5-10 minutes.

3. Wet your hands, shape small portions of dough into oblong lyangcha.

4. Make sugar syrup by boiling sugar and water (1:1.5 ratio) until sugar dissolves. Add a pinch of cardamom powder. Set aside.

5. Let the fried lyngchas cool down completely.

6. Now in a double boiler, heat a bowl and add the white compound chocolate and stir until it melts or microwave it for 30 secs.

7. Dip the fried lyangchas in melted white compound and coat it on all sides. Gently place them on a butter/parchment paper and refrigerate for 30 mins until coatings set.

8. Now garnish the lyangchas with chopped pistachios and rose petals and enjoy.

Anjeer Kaju Roll

Anjeer Kaju Roll (Gluten free)

1. Cashew nuts 1kg

2. Dry figs 500gm

3. Sugar 500gm

4. Pistachio 100gm

5. Green cardamom powder 10gm

6. Saffron ½ gm

7. Honey 25gm

8. Beetroot juice 100 gm

Method

1. Grind 500g cashew nuts and 250g sugar to form a thick cashew paste. Set it aside to cool.

2. Grind 500g soaked figs and 250g sugar to create a thick fig paste. Let it cool.

3. Cook beetroot juice with cardamom, saffron, honey, and pistachio.

4. Spread the fig paste on aluminium foil, then layer the cashew paste on top.

5. Carefully roll it into a log and freeze until firm.

6. Slice into roundels with a sharp knife and serve.