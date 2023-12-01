Renu Dalal's Bajra Pulao recipe promises a harmonious blend of flavours

What’s an Indian meal without a serving of hot and pipping rice on the side? While you can pick its sister delicacies like poha and even chira, pearl millet is the newest grain around the block that can truly elevate your dining experience. Using boiled bajra seeds, you can make bajra pulao and load it with beloved Indian species. The aroma of this delicacy can make the entire family assemble at the dinner table in one instance.

Tarla Dalal, a legendary Indian chef, author, and food consultant, who expertise in bringing families together with her recipes, passed down her culinary genius to her daughter Renu Dalal.

Renu, who curates recipes by focusing on the flavour and the health component, list out the recipe for gluten-free and nutrition-loaded Bajra Pulao. This dish can make for a great addition to a dinner party and you can even pack this for lunch. It’s quick, nutritious and everything else you want it to be.

Bajra Pulao

Ingredients:

1 ½ cups boiled Bajra Seeds (Millets)

½ cup chopped onion, tomato, boiled French beans, boiled carrot and green peas

3 garlic cloves chopped

¼ tsp turmeric powder, red chilli powder, coriander powder, garam masala and cumin seeds

Pinch of heeng

1 Bayleaf

2 tbsp Oil

Salt to taste

Method:

In a pan heat oil, add cumin seeds and heeng. Add in the bay leaf, and chopped garlic and saute for half a minute.

Add in the chopped onions and tomatoes and sauté for a minute.

Add the boiled vegetables and salt and cook on a medium flame for about a minute.

Next, season with turmeric powder, red chilli powder, coriander powder and garam masala.

Finally, add in the boiled millet and mix well.

Cover and cook for 10 minutes and serve hot.

