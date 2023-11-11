Try your cooking skills with these two festive recipes
Vegetarian or non-vegetarian, here’s something for all
Subhadrika Sen Published : 11th November 2023 04:29 PM
Planning a house party or a get-together and want to cook something for your guests? Take a cue from Azad Arif, executive chef, of The Astor, and get started.
Subz Galouti Kebab
You can make the Sabz Galouti Kebab, which is perfect for anyone who prefers a vegetarian meal. Here’s what you have to do.
Ingredients:
- Yum 100 gms
- Ridge Gourd 50 gms
- Chana Dal boiled 30 gms
- Green chilli paste 5gms
- Brown garlic paste 5 gms
- Brown onion paste 5 gms
- Brown cashew nut paste 10 gms
- Cardamom powder 2.5 gms
- saffron 1 gm
- salt 5 gms
- Pure ghee 50 gms
Method:
- Boil yum, ridge gourd, chana dal together and drain out the water
- Squeeze any excess water and make a smooth paste
- Mix the all ingredients with vegetable paste
- Add saffron, cardamom powder, mace powder, and shallow fry circular-size patty till golden
Murgh Tikka Masala
There are no festive celebrations without a good chicken meal. Try your hands at making the Murgh Tikka Masala.
Ingredients:
- Chicken tikka 180 gms
- Ginger garlic paste 10 gms
- Red chilli powder 5 gms
- Turmeric powder 2.5 gms
- Cumin powder 2.5 gms
- Fenugreek powder 1 gms
- Hot spices powder 2 gms
- Butter 15 gms
- Refined oil 40 gms
- salt 5 gms
- Makhni gravy 25 ml
- Onion tomato masala 10 gms
- Double cream 15 ml
Method:
- Take a pan, heat oil then add ginger garlic paste
- Now add all spices bhuna , and gravies
- Add some water
- Add in cooked chicken tikka and cook till oil floats on top
- Add butter and finish with cream and fenugreek leaves