Try your cooking skills with these two festive recipes 

Planning a house party or a get-together and want to cook something for your guests? Take a cue from Azad Arif, executive chef, of The Astor, and get started.

Subz Galouti Kebab

You can make the Sabz Galouti Kebab, which is perfect for anyone who prefers a vegetarian meal. Here’s what you have to do.

Ingredients:

Yum 100 gms

Ridge Gourd 50 gms

Chana Dal boiled 30 gms

Green chilli paste 5gms

Brown garlic paste 5 gms

Brown onion paste 5 gms

Brown cashew nut paste 10 gms

Cardamom powder 2.5 gms

saffron 1 gm

salt 5 gms

Pure ghee 50 gms

Method:

Boil yum, ridge gourd, chana dal together and drain out the water

Squeeze any excess water and make a smooth paste

Mix the all ingredients with vegetable paste

Add saffron, cardamom powder, mace powder, and shallow fry circular-size patty till golden

Murgh Tikka Masala

There are no festive celebrations without a good chicken meal. Try your hands at making the Murgh Tikka Masala.

Ingredients:

Chicken tikka 180 gms

Ginger garlic paste 10 gms

Red chilli powder 5 gms

Turmeric powder 2.5 gms

Cumin powder 2.5 gms

Fenugreek powder 1 gms

Hot spices powder 2 gms

Butter 15 gms

Refined oil 40 gms

salt 5 gms

Makhni gravy 25 ml

Onion tomato masala 10 gms

Double cream 15 ml

Method: