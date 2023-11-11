Home Food recipes

Try your cooking skills with these two festive recipes 

Vegetarian or non-vegetarian, here’s something for all

author_img Subhadrika Sen Published :  11th November 2023 04:29 PM   |   Published :   |  11th November 2023 04:29 PM
Surprise your guests with restaurant-like food

Planning a house party or a get-together and want to cook something for your guests? Take a cue from Azad Arif, executive chef, of The Astor, and get started.

Subz Galouti Kebab

You can make the Sabz Galouti Kebab, which is perfect for anyone who prefers a vegetarian meal. Here’s what you have to do.

Ingredients:

  • Yum  100 gms
  • Ridge Gourd 50 gms
  • Chana Dal boiled  30 gms
  • Green chilli paste  5gms
  • Brown garlic paste  5 gms
  • Brown onion paste  5 gms
  • Brown cashew nut paste 10 gms
  • Cardamom powder 2.5 gms
  • saffron 1 gm
  • salt  5 gms
  • Pure ghee 50 gms

Method:

  • Boil yum, ridge gourd, chana dal together  and drain out the water
  • Squeeze any excess water and make a smooth paste
  • Mix the all ingredients with vegetable paste
  • Add saffron, cardamom powder, mace powder, and shallow fry circular-size patty till golden

 

Murgh Tikka Masala

There are no festive celebrations without a good chicken meal. Try your hands at making the Murgh Tikka Masala.

Ingredients:

  • Chicken tikka 180 gms
  • Ginger garlic paste 10 gms
  • Red chilli powder 5 gms
  • Turmeric powder 2.5 gms
  • Cumin powder 2.5 gms
  • Fenugreek powder 1 gms
  • Hot spices powder 2 gms
  • Butter  15 gms
  • Refined oil  40 gms
  • salt 5 gms
  • Makhni gravy 25 ml
  • Onion tomato masala 10 gms
  • Double cream 15 ml

Method:

  • Take a pan, heat oil then add ginger garlic paste
  • Now add all spices bhuna , and gravies
  • Add some water
  • Add in cooked  chicken tikka and cook till oil floats on top
  • Add butter and finish with cream  and fenugreek leaves
