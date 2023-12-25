Motichoor cheesecake is the perfect Indian fusion dessert for Christmas you didn't know you needed

A little bit of love, laughter and loads of warmth — these are the three ingredients you need to cook up some sweet treats for Christmas 2023. With these, you can turn any ordinary sugar-loaded delight into an extraordinary one in one instance. Speaking of which, if you love to try unique and distinct desserts that become the talking points of the Christmas lunch, we have just the perfect recipe.

Chef Roopa Nabar, TTK Prestige curated a recipe, especially for festive celebrations where the sweetness of motichoor ladoo meets the creamy flavour profile of your classic New York-style cheesecake. Here's how you can bake it too...

Ingredients

One packet of digestive biscuits

2 tablespoons butter

1½ cups cream cheese

1½ cups hung curd

2 tablespoons honey

2 tbsp of warm milk with a pinch of saffron

1 teaspoon cardamom powder

8 motichoor ladoos

½ cup pistachios sliced

Method:

Grind biscuits into coarse powder and transfer it to a big bowl. Mix them well with softened butter

Take another bowl and crumble motichoor ladoos and keep them aside.

For the cheese layer, take hung yoghurt and cream cheese. Whisk until the ingredients are well combined and add honey, kesar and cardamom powder.

To start assembling your cheesecake, take shot glasses or a jar and add a layer of the biscuit base at the bottom. Press firmly and add the yoghurt cream cheese mixture on the top.

Top it up with crumbled motichoor ladoo and garnish with pistachio slice.

Refrigerate the motichoor cheesecake for 3 hours and serve cold.

