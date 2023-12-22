This Christmas, try these two easy-to-make holiday desserts

Come Christmas and it’s the time to indulge your taste buds into something sweet. While there are lots of options to choose from, the age-old chocolate never goes out of fashion. But, what with the demand of trying something ‘new’ every time? Here’s how to create something ‘new’ with the traditional chocolates at home.

Mini Waffle Tacos

While vegetable and meat tacos have always been a hit choice, here’s how you can relish homemade chocolate tacos.

Ingredients:

1 cup M&M’s

12 pizzelle cookies

¼ cup chocolate sauce

14 cups ice cream

Method:

Pre-heat a small pot with water and screen on top

Steam each pizzelle cookie for 15 seconds

Mould warm pizzelle cookie into a taco shape

Dip the edges in chocolate sauce. Allow it to cool so that the chocolate cools and forms a layer around the edges

Add ice cream and M&M’s

Your bite-size chocolate tacos are ready

Peanut Butter Reindeer Blondies

Here’s another fun–to–make recipe for peanut butter reindeer.

Ingredients:

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

1 tsp baking powder

1/4 tsp salt

1/3 cup butter

1 cup brown sugar

1 egg

2 tsp vanilla extract

10 Snickers Minis, chopped

3 tbsp chopped peanuts

1 tube brown or black gel icing

Method:

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Grease an 8-inch round baking pan. Line the bottom with parchment paper and set aside.

Whisk together flour, baking powder, and salt; set aside.

Melt butter and peanut butter in a saucepan set over medium heat. While still hot, stir in brown sugar; remove from heat. Transfer to a large bowl; let cool slightly.

Beat in egg and vanilla until incorporated. Stir in the flour mixture until just combined.

Fold in chopped Snickers and peanuts.

Scrape batter into the prepared pan and smooth the top.

Bake on the middle rack for 20 to 25 minutes or until the tester inserted in the centre comes out with just a few moist crumbs clinging to it.

Let it cool completely on the rack. Carefully remove from pan and cut into 16 wedges.

Pipe dots on the tip of each blondie with icing to resemble a reindeer’s nose.

Using icing as glue, add pretzel antlers and candy eyes.

Decorate between antlers with candy sprinkles.

