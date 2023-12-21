This dessert and drink combo is all you need to light up your Christmas party

Christmas is right around the corner and if you are also racking your brains and biting your nails thinking about what cocktail and dessert to serve your guests at the party, these are the recipes for you.



Merry Berry Cocktail Recipe

By Alex Fernandes GM Operations

Ingredients:

1 1/2 oz vodka

1/2 oz triple sec

1 oz Pineapple juice

1/2 oz fresh lime juice

1/2 oz orgeat syrup (adjust to taste)

Fresh berries (such as raspberries and blackberries) for garnish

Method:

Prepare the Glass:

Chill a cocktail glass by placing it in the freezer or filling it with ice water.

In a shaker, muddle a few fresh berries (like raspberries and blackberries) to release their flavours.

Add ice cubes to the shaker.

Pour in the vodka, triple sec, cranberry juice, fresh lime juice, and simple syrup into the shaker.

Shake the mixture well for about 15-20 seconds to chill the ingredients.

Discard the ice from the chilled cocktail glass and strain the cocktail into the glass.

Garnish the cocktail with a few fresh berries on top for a festive and colourful touch.

Serve your Merry Berry Cocktail and enjoy!

Feel free to adjust the ingredients based on your personal preferences. If you like it sweeter, you can add more simple syrup. If you prefer it more tart, you can increase the amount of lime juice. Cheer!

Also read: Here's a Christmas special Skillet Brownie recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor

Raspberry Pistachio Biggie and Merry Berry Cocktail

Raspberry Pistachio Biggie

By Chef Kiran Ahir, Founder, The Artlab Patisserie & Bakery0

Cookie Dough

30g/ cookie, Yield- 12 cookies

Ingredients:

240g Almond Flour

55g Jaggery

55g Milk/Almond Milk

2g Baking Soda

2g Baking Powder

20g Pistachio

Method:

Oven Temp-180c, Time- 15/18mins

Add all ingredients except the milk and pistachios in a bowl and give it a good mix for even distribution.

Gradually add milk in 2 parts and mix with a whisk until well combined, do not over-mix.

Lastly, fold in the pistachios.

If dough is too soft refrigerated for at least 30 minutes.

Take 30g of the cookie dough, roll and cut using a round cutter. Space well and place on a baking tray with parchment paper and bake.

Saffron Ganache

Ingredients:

180g White chocolate(vegan)

60g Cream/ Coconut Cream

Saffron Strands

Method:

Chop and place chocolate in a bowl and set aside.

In a saucepan heat the cream of your choice with saffron, do not overheat as the chocolate can seize when added to chocolate.

Once the cream is hot pour onto the chocolate and let it sit for some time before giving it a mix to combine.

Wrap the ganache to the touch and cool in the fridge until it reaches room temperature and is of pip-able consistency.

Enjoy!



Also read: This Christmas try a scrumptious Bebinca recipe by chef Avinash Mhapsekar