This Christmas try a scrumptious Bebinca recipe by chef Avinash Mhapsekar
This multi-layered, decadent Goan dessert is a culinary masterpiece
Indulge in the festive spirit with a delightful Christmas treat – Bebinca, a traditional Goan dessert that adds a touch of warmth and sweetness to your holiday celebrations. This multi-layered, decadent dessert is a culinary masterpiece, and preparing it at home promises to fill your kitchen with the rich aroma of coconut, ghee, and love. Try this easy-to-make recipe by Pastry chef Avinash Mhapsekar from the Taj Cidade de Goa Horizon for a joyous and flavoursome Christmas feast.
Ingredients
Coconut Milk (extract of one coconut)- 600ml
Sugar- 400gms
Egg yolks - 9nos
Flour (Maida) -150gms
Nutmeg Powder -1/2 tsp
Ghee -100ml
Salt- a pinch
Also read: Here's a Christmas special Skillet Brownie recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor
Method:
-Extract the thick juice of the coconut using warm water.
-Add sugar, maida, nutmeg powder and salt. Stir till the sugar is dissolved.
-Sieve the mixture to make sure there are no lumps.
-Melt ghee and keep it separately.
-Use a 1 kg mould/baking tray for this recipe, with at least 3-inch depth.
-Put 3 tbsp melted ghee at the bottom of the tin.
-Add 3/4th cup batter and cook on gas flame till set, then put in the oven at 180 c with only top heat for approx. 8 minutes.
-Once the layer has turned brown, put 1 tbsp ghee over and spread evenly.
Also read: Here’s how you make a cheesecake better and healthier