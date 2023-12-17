This Christmas try a scrumptious Bebinca recipe by chef Avinash Mhapsekar

Indulge in the festive spirit with a delightful Christmas treat – Bebinca, a traditional Goan dessert that adds a touch of warmth and sweetness to your holiday celebrations. This multi-layered, decadent dessert is a culinary masterpiece, and preparing it at home promises to fill your kitchen with the rich aroma of coconut, ghee, and love. Try this easy-to-make recipe by Pastry chef Avinash Mhapsekar from the Taj Cidade de Goa Horizon for a joyous and flavoursome Christmas feast.

Avinash Mhapsekar

Ingredients

Coconut Milk (extract of one coconut)- 600ml

Sugar- 400gms

Egg yolks - 9nos

Flour (Maida) -150gms

Nutmeg Powder -1/2 tsp

Ghee -100ml

Salt- a pinch

Also read: Here's a Christmas special Skillet Brownie recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor

Method:

-Extract the thick juice of the coconut using warm water.

-Add sugar, maida, nutmeg powder and salt. Stir till the sugar is dissolved.

-Sieve the mixture to make sure there are no lumps.

-Melt ghee and keep it separately.

-Use a 1 kg mould/baking tray for this recipe, with at least 3-inch depth.

-Put 3 tbsp melted ghee at the bottom of the tin.

-Add 3/4th cup batter and cook on gas flame till set, then put in the oven at 180 c with only top heat for approx. 8 minutes.

-Once the layer has turned brown, put 1 tbsp ghee over and spread evenly.

Also read: Here’s how you make a cheesecake better and healthier