Rain, rain gorb away

After months of scorching summer heat, people are enjoying the small respite offered by the evening showers that are becoming increasingly frequent as monsoon picks up pace. And what better way to soak in the magic of this moment than to dig into some fried goodies and a cup of steaming hot chai? We takes a look at some easy-to-make, drool-worthy snacks to munch on. No, not the usual, we promise!

Cabbage Chicken Vada

Ingredients

Shredded cabbage: 200gm

Shredded boneless chicken:150gm

Chopped ginger: 10gm

Chopped garlic: 10gm

Chopped green chilli: 15 gm

Salt to taste

Curry leaves: 5 gm

Turmeric powder: 5 gm

Besan flour: 30 gm

Water as required

Crushed black pepper: 10 gm

Sunflower oil for frying

Method of preparation

Add all the ingredients In a mixing bowl, sprinkle some water and mix well

Make small balls with the mixture. Make the balls as a round shape by pressing it with your palm

Fry in sunflower oil for 5 to 8 minutes in medium heat

Recipe by Chef Arun Vijayan Culinary Director at Palmyra Hotels, Kochi

Mutton Cutlets

Ingredients

Mutton mince - 500 gm

Shallots - 5

Green chillies - 3

Garlic minced - 5 cloves

Ginger minced - 1/2 inch

Potatoes boiled - 2 medium

Turmeric powder - 1/2 tsp

Roasted fennel powder - 2 tsp

Garam masala powder - 1 tsp

Salt & pepper to taste

Vinegar - 1-2 tbsp (adjust according to your taste)

Curry leaves finely chopped - 3-4 sprigs

Oil to deep fry

For coating

Egg white

Breadcrumbs

Method

In a pan, cook the mince in a little oil, on high heat till all the water is evaporated and keep aside. Heat coconut oil in a pan and add chopped onions and sauté until it softens. Then add chopped ginger, garlic, green chillies and curry leaves. When it all softens, add the dry spice powders and sauté on a low flame till well blended. Add mashed potatoes, cooked meat, salt and pepper and mix well. Turn off the flame and allow the mixture to rest. When cool, form the cutlets into desired shapes. Now, beat egg white till it becomes lightly frothy. Dip the cutlet in the egg batter and then coat it with bread crumbs. Deep fry until golden brown.

Recipe by Simy Mathew, Thiruvananthapuram

Healthy Green garden fritter

Ingredients

Spinach chopped: 100gm

Mushroom sliced: 100gm

Corriander leaf: 10gm

Mint leaf: 10gm

Chopped green chilli: 1 nos

Cooked millet: 25gm

Paneer scrambled: 10gm

Egg white: 1 nos

1 pinch hing

Turmeric powder: 1/4 tsp

Red chilli powder: 1/2 tsp

Cumin powder: 1/2 tsp

Salt to taste

Ajwain: 1/4 tsp

Method

Combine all the ingredients in a bowl and then form it into a dough-like texture. Make small-sized balls from it and then deep fry them until it becomes golden brown colour.

Chef Arun Vijayakumar Executive chef Zamzam Group of restaurant

Grilled pineapple recipe

Ingredients

Thick pineapple slices – 4 nos.

Red chili powder – 1/4 teaspoon

Cinnamon powder – 1/4 teaspoon

Chaat masala powder – 1/4 teaspoon

Jaggery powder/ brown sugar – 1 teaspoon

Black salt/ normal salt – 1/8 teaspoon

Butter – 1 tablespoon

Method

Marinate the sliced pineapple with all other ingredients except butter. Heat butter in a pan and sear roast both sides till they turn brown in colour.

Recipe by Anishya Soman, IT professional Blog - anishyaskitchen.com

Chilli idli

Ingredients

Idli : 2 no,

Chopped ginger: 10gm,

Chopped Garlic: 10 gm,

Green chilli: 2 no,

Curry leaves: 1 split,

Salt to taste,

Turmeric powder : 3 gm,

Kashmiri chilli powder: 15 gm,

Tomato paste: 20 gm,

Sunflower oil: 25 ml,

Urad dal: 5 gm

Method of preparation

Cut idli into 4 pieces and deep fry in oil until it turns brown. Heat sunflower oil in a pan. Now add urad dal and ginger, garlic, green chilli and curry leaves, and sauté until it becomes translucent. Add all the seasonings and tomato paste. Slow heat until the tomato gets cooked. Add the fried idly and toss well. Garnish with fried pappad.

Recipe by Chef Arun Vijayan Culinary Director at Palmyra Hotels, Kochi