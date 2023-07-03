Rain, rain gorb away
After months of scorching summer heat, people are enjoying the small respite offered by the evening showers that are becoming increasingly frequent as monsoon picks up pace. And what better way to soak in the magic of this moment than to dig into some fried goodies and a cup of steaming hot chai? We takes a look at some easy-to-make, drool-worthy snacks to munch on. No, not the usual, we promise!
Cabbage Chicken Vada
Ingredients
Shredded cabbage: 200gm
Shredded boneless chicken:150gm
Chopped ginger: 10gm
Chopped garlic: 10gm
Chopped green chilli: 15 gm
Salt to taste
Curry leaves: 5 gm
Turmeric powder: 5 gm
Besan flour: 30 gm
Water as required
Crushed black pepper: 10 gm
Sunflower oil for frying
Method of preparation
- Add all the ingredients In a mixing bowl, sprinkle some water and mix well
- Make small balls with the mixture. Make the balls as a round shape by pressing it with your palm
- Fry in sunflower oil for 5 to 8 minutes in medium heat
Recipe by Chef Arun Vijayan Culinary Director at Palmyra Hotels, Kochi
Mutton Cutlets
Ingredients
- Mutton mince - 500 gm
- Shallots - 5
- Green chillies - 3
- Garlic minced - 5 cloves
- Ginger minced - 1/2 inch
- Potatoes boiled - 2 medium
- Turmeric powder - 1/2 tsp
- Roasted fennel powder - 2 tsp
- Garam masala powder - 1 tsp
- Salt & pepper to taste
- Vinegar - 1-2 tbsp (adjust according to your taste)
- Curry leaves finely chopped - 3-4 sprigs
- Oil to deep fry
For coating
- Egg white
- Breadcrumbs
Method
In a pan, cook the mince in a little oil, on high heat till all the water is evaporated and keep aside. Heat coconut oil in a pan and add chopped onions and sauté until it softens. Then add chopped ginger, garlic, green chillies and curry leaves. When it all softens, add the dry spice powders and sauté on a low flame till well blended. Add mashed potatoes, cooked meat, salt and pepper and mix well. Turn off the flame and allow the mixture to rest. When cool, form the cutlets into desired shapes. Now, beat egg white till it becomes lightly frothy. Dip the cutlet in the egg batter and then coat it with bread crumbs. Deep fry until golden brown.
Recipe by Simy Mathew, Thiruvananthapuram
Healthy Green garden fritter
Ingredients
- Spinach chopped: 100gm
- Mushroom sliced: 100gm
- Corriander leaf: 10gm
- Mint leaf: 10gm
- Chopped green chilli: 1 nos
- Cooked millet: 25gm
- Paneer scrambled: 10gm
- Egg white: 1 nos
- 1 pinch hing
- Turmeric powder: 1/4 tsp
- Red chilli powder: 1/2 tsp
- Cumin powder: 1/2 tsp
- Salt to taste
- Ajwain: 1/4 tsp
Method
Combine all the ingredients in a bowl and then form it into a dough-like texture. Make small-sized balls from it and then deep fry them until it becomes golden brown colour.
Chef Arun Vijayakumar Executive chef Zamzam Group of restaurant
Grilled pineapple recipe
Ingredients
Thick pineapple slices – 4 nos.
Red chili powder – 1/4 teaspoon
Cinnamon powder – 1/4 teaspoon
Chaat masala powder – 1/4 teaspoon
Jaggery powder/ brown sugar – 1 teaspoon
Black salt/ normal salt – 1/8 teaspoon
Butter – 1 tablespoon
Method
Marinate the sliced pineapple with all other ingredients except butter. Heat butter in a pan and sear roast both sides till they turn brown in colour.
Recipe by Anishya Soman, IT professional Blog - anishyaskitchen.com
Chilli idli
Ingredients
Idli : 2 no,
Chopped ginger: 10gm,
Chopped Garlic: 10 gm,
Green chilli: 2 no,
Curry leaves: 1 split,
Salt to taste,
Turmeric powder : 3 gm,
Kashmiri chilli powder: 15 gm,
Tomato paste: 20 gm,
Sunflower oil: 25 ml,
Urad dal: 5 gm
Method of preparation
Cut idli into 4 pieces and deep fry in oil until it turns brown. Heat sunflower oil in a pan. Now add urad dal and ginger, garlic, green chilli and curry leaves, and sauté until it becomes translucent. Add all the seasonings and tomato paste. Slow heat until the tomato gets cooked. Add the fried idly and toss well. Garnish with fried pappad.
Recipe by Chef Arun Vijayan Culinary Director at Palmyra Hotels, Kochi