 Sweet recipes on World Chocolate Day

Chocolate is that irresistible item that features on almost everybody’s favourite food list. On the special occasion of World Chocolate Day today, Indulge curates a drink and a no-bake snack straight from the Cadbury Desserts corner. Try your hands at making these and surprising your loved ones today and all year round.

Ginger and Cinnamon Hot Chocolate

A unique take on the classic hot chocolate is when you add ginger and cinnamon to make it sweet and pungent and give it an extra punch. This warm cup is a delight to sip from watching the rain from outside your windows.

Ginger Cinnamon Hot Chocolate

Ingredients

· 1½ tbsp Cadbury hot chocolate powder

· 1 cup Milk

· 1 tbsp Sugar

· ½ tsp Ginger powder

· ¼ tsp Cinnamon powder

Method

· In a pan, pour milk and sugar, and start heating it at low heat.

· Add the Cadbury Hot Chocolate Powder, cinnamon powder, and ginger powder to the vessel.

· Dissolve all ingredients.

· Continue heating the milk for 5-8 mins., till it thickens. Then, switch off the flame.

· If you like a thicker consistency of hot chocolate, you can add another tbsp. of the Cadbury Hot Chocolate Powder. Otherwise, remove the vessel from heat.

· Serve it warm for a cosy rainy season sip.

Chocolate Harvest Chikki

Chikki is an anytime snack that fills your tummy and satiates your taste buds. But, what happens when you add chocolate to it? It doubles the fun of the dish.

Chocolate Harvest Chikki

Ingredients

· 1½ cups Sugar

· 1 tbsp Pista

· 1 tbsp Dry rose petals

· 1 tbsp Almond

· 1 tbsp Cashew Nuts

· 2 nos Cadbury dairy milk

· 1 tsp Ghee

· 1½ cups Roasted sesame seeds

Method

· Combine sugar and water in a pan and cook until sugar caramelises

· Add roasted sesame seeds, roasted and peeled peanuts, and mix well

· Add a bar of Cadbury dairy milk and mix well

· Add ghee and mix well

· Pour the mixture onto a lined tray, spread it evenly and allow it to cool

· Melt another chocolate bar

· Pour the melted chocolate on the chikki and spread it evenly

· Sprinkle chopped cashew nuts, pistas, almonds, and dried rose petals and allow it to set.

· Cut and serve.