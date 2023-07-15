Make your own artisanal ice-creams this World Ice Cream Day

Ice cream has always topped the charts when it comes to being the most favourite dessert. From the eternal Orange Stick to the two-in-one flavoured Strawberry and Vanilla ice creams, we all grew up. As we stand on the eve of World Ice Cream Day, here’s moving with the sync of artisanal ice creams and presenting two no-fuss, quick-make ice creams which give you nothing less than the fine–dining experience.

Matcha Ice Cream

The fiery Matcha flavour has always been an absolute favourite. Now try it as an ice cream.

Ingredients:

· 400g full-fat coconut milk

· 1 tbsp Corn flour

· 1 tbsp Matcha Powder from Tea Culture of The World

· 85gm Castor sugar

· 2 tbsp Agave syrup or maple syrup

· 45ml Coconut cream

· Grated zest of 1 lime

Method:

· Heat coconut milk in a saucepan over low flame.

· Put 4 tbsp of the warm milk in a bowl and add corn flour and Matcha powder. Mix it well until smooth and free of lumps.

· Add sugar to the saucepan and stir over low heat until dissolved.

· Turn up the heat and as soon as it starts to boil, add in the corn flour and Matcha mixture and stir

· Reduce the heat and stir gently for 2-3 minutes until slightly thickened, creamy, and smooth.

· Remove from the heat and stir in the agave or maple syrup, coconut cream, and lime zest.

· Set aside to cool.

· Transfer to an ice cream maker or container, cover with a lid, and freeze for 3-4 hours until

frozen slightly and set around the edges.

· Remove from the freezer and transfer the ice cream to a food mixer or food processor and mix briefly to break up any ice crystals and make it slushy.

· Return to the container, cover, and freeze for a few hours or overnight until frozen. For really smooth ice cream, repeat the process again 3-4 hours later before freezing overnight.

· Remove the ice cream from the freezer for about 15-20 minutes before serving to soften it slightly.

· Serve the scoops dusted with Matcha powder.

Honey Chocolate Ice Cream

Those who love chocolate and honey will get the sweetness of both in this Honey –Chocolate Ice Cream.

Ingredients:

· 2 cups heavy cream

· 1 cup whole milk

· 3/4 cup granulated sugar

· 1/4 cup honey from Honey All Day

· 1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

· 4 large egg yolks

· 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

· 1/2 cup chocolate chips or chopped chocolate (optional)

Method:

· Combine heavy cream, milk, sugar, honey, and cocoa powder in a saucepan.

· Place it over medium heat and whisk until the mixture is well combined and starts to steam. Remove from heat.

· In a separate bowl, whisk the egg yolks until smooth.

· Slowly pour about 1 cup of the hot cream mixture into the egg yolks while continuously whisking. This will temper the yolks and prevent them from curdling.

· Pour the egg mixture back into the saucepan with the remaining cream mixture.

· Place the saucepan over medium-low heat and cook, stirring constantly, until the mixture thickens and coats the back of a spoon. This should take about 5-7 minutes. Do not let it boil.

· Remove the saucepan from heat and stir in the vanilla extract. Let the mixture cool for a few minutes, then cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours or until chilled.

· Once the mixture is chilled, transfer it to an ice cream maker and churn according to instructions. If desired, add the chocolate chips or chopped chocolate during the last few minutes of churning.

· Transfer the churned ice cream to an airtight container and freeze for an additional 2-3 hours to firm up.

· Serve the homemade honey chocolate ice cream in bowls or cones, and enjoy!

Note: If you do not have an ice cream maker, you can pour the mixture into a shallow dish and place it in the freezer. Every 30 minutes, stir the mixture vigorously to break up any ice crystals until it reaches the desired consistency.