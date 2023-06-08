A quick fix recipe for Mango Kulfi
Here's how you can make mango kulfi easily at home.
Who doesn't like a creamy kulfi on a hot summer evening? We know you too love them for sure, and when it comes to season's special kulfis, it can never go wrong with a creamy and flavourful mango kulfi. Here's how you can make it easily at home.
Ingredients
Full fat milk: 1/2 litre
Condensed milk: 1/4 tin (100 ml)
Thick mango pulp: 1 cup
Mixed chopped nuts: 1/4 cup
Cardamom powder: A pinch
Saffron: A pinch
Method
Reduce the milk in a wide pan on medium-high heat. Keep stirring continuously.
When the milk has reduced to less than 250ml, add condensed milk, chopped nuts, saffron and cardamom powder. Cool completely.
Mix in the 2/3 cup of mango pulp. Taste and add more if needed. Freeze overnight.
Remove from the freezer and defrost for 15 minutes in the refrigerator. Serve.