A quick fix recipe for Mango Kulfi

Who doesn't like a creamy kulfi on a hot summer evening? We know you too love them for sure, and when it comes to season's special kulfis, it can never go wrong with a creamy and flavourful mango kulfi. Here's how you can make it easily at home.

Ingredients

Full fat milk: 1/2 litre

Condensed milk: 1/4 tin (100 ml)

Thick mango pulp: 1 cup

Mixed chopped nuts: 1/4 cup

Cardamom powder: A pinch

Saffron: A pinch

Also read: Here's a quick fix recipe for Mango Sorbet

Method

Reduce the milk in a wide pan on medium-high heat. Keep stirring continuously.

When the milk has reduced to less than 250ml, add condensed milk, chopped nuts, saffron and cardamom powder. Cool completely.

Mix in the 2/3 cup of mango pulp. Taste and add more if needed. Freeze overnight.

Remove from the freezer and defrost for 15 minutes in the refrigerator. Serve.