Here's a quick-fix recipe of Aamrakhand you can try at home 

A popular fare in Gujarati and Marathi cuisine, Aamrakhand or Aam Shrikhand is a sweet delicacy made of strained yoghurt. Mango being 'the' seasonal fruit and yoghurt being summer's favourite coolant, it is not very surprising that the combination of these two would win hearts effortlessly. Here's a quick recipe to make the dish at home:

Ingredients



Fresh curd: 1 litre



Thick mango pulp: 2 cups



Sugar: 1/4 cup



Salt: 1 pinch

Method



>> Line a soup strainer with a cheese cloth and place it on a large and deep bowl.

>> Put fresh curd in the strainer and keep it in the refrigerator overnight.

>> Discard the skins and grind cardamom seeds with sugar.

>> Cook mango pulp along with sugar till it is thick and jam-like.

>> Cool completely and mix into hung curd.

>> Refrigerate and serve in individual bowls.