Two festive desserts to try at home

The festive season has just begun and so has the season of making and serving delicious desserts. Take some cue from the following tasty desserts to serve your guests at home.

Pink Coconut Laddoo

Laddoo is one of the most favourite sweet dishes during any festival. Try making laddoos with a beetroot twist. The vegetable not only lends its colour but also sweetness which reduces the added calories.

Ingredients:

· Freshly Grated coconut – 2 cups

· Condensed milk - ½ cup

· Beetroot juice – 2 tsp

· Cardamom powder – 1 tsp

· Ghee (for greasing your palms)

· Grated roasted coconut for garnishing

Method:

· Begin by gently toasting the grated coconut in a pan over low heat for 3 to 4 minutes, ensuring not to brown it. This toasting is primarily to remove excess moisture.

· Once this is done, transfer the toasted coconut to a bowl and allow it to cool completely.

· Next, combine the cooled coconut with condensed milk, cardamom powder, and beetroot juice, making sure to mix everything thoroughly.

· Take small to medium portions of the mixture and shape them into round ladoos. If the mixture sticks to your hands, you can apply a bit of ghee to grease your palms.

· Roll each laddoo evenly in freshly toasted coconut.

· Place these laddoos in the refrigerator for 2 to 3 hours to allow them to firm up slightly.

· Finally, garnish the laddoos with roasted coconut and serve!

Sweet Caramel Poha

Caramelised Poha is a unique touch to the regular savoury Poha which is widely eaten. This four–ingredient dish is easy-to-make, has a long shelf life, if stored properly, and can also be a good breakfast item.

Ingredients:

· Poha – 2 cups

· Jaggery - ½ to 1 cup

· Sesame Seeds, roasted – 2-3 tbsp

· Ginger – 1 tsp

Method:

· In a kadai, dry roast poha over high heat, stirring until it becomes light brown. Once it reaches this color, transfer it to a bowl or plate and allow it to cool.

· To prepare caramel poha, use a heavy-bottomed kadai. Pour water and jaggery into it, and thoroughly melt the jaggery by stirring consistently.

· Continue stirring over medium heat until the jaggery thickens and becomes sticky. To check for the right consistency, drop a small amount of the thickened syrup into a bowl of cold water. If you can shape it into a small ball or it hardens without diluting in water, the jaggery is at the correct consistency.

· Add the roasted poha and toasted sesame seeds to the mixture, and stir continuously until they are well combined with the jaggery.

· Turn off the heat and allow the mixture to cool completely.

· Once it has cooled, store it in an airtight container.

For more such recipes you can check out, The Tastes of India podcast on Audible and curate a delicious festive menu.