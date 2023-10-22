Two authentic Bengali recipes to try this Durga Puja

Come Durga Puja and it’s the time to indulge in the authentic tastes of Bengal. From Doi Maach to Shorshe ilish to Kosha Mangsho with luchi rule the culinary scene in most Bengali households. If you have never made these delicacies yourself then Joseph Manavalan, Co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer, Licious brings to you some of the yummiest recipes to try out at home. Prepare them for your house parties and surprise your friends and families.

Doi Maach

The quintessential Doi maach is for the fish lovers. Some curd and fresh fish would weave magic into this dish.

Ingredients:

· 1 Kg Hilsa (cut into steaks or pieces, washed)

For marination:

· 1/2 tsp Turmeric powder

· 3/4 tsp Red chilli powder

· 2 tsp Mustard oil

· Salt

For the curry:

· 3 tbsp Mustard oil

· 1 Bay leaf

· 1/2 inch Cinnamon

· 4 Cloves

· 4-5 Green cardamoms

· 1/2 tsp Cumin seeds

· 1/2 tsp turmeric powder

· 1 tsp Hot red chilly powder, medium

· 2 tsp Ginger garlic paste

· 2 medium onions (ground to a paste)

· 1/2 kg Curd (whisked)

· Salt

Method:

For marination:

· In a bowl add fish, turmeric, chilly powder, salt and a teaspoon of mustard oil to help the spices adhere to the fish. Gently massage the spices into the fish. Cover and keep aside to marinate for 15 minutes.

· Now, whisk the curd well in another bowl and add the turmeric and red chilly powder. Keep aside.

For curry:

· Heat a medium-sized frying pan till hot and add the 2 tablespoons of mustard oil. Heat well.

· Add the marinated fish pieces and fry them for a couple of minutes on each side till they are golden brown around the edges.

· When the fish is golden and 3/4 cooked through, remove them to a plate and keep aside.

· Heat the same pan with the mustard oil once again and when the oil is hot, add the bay leaf, cumin seeds, and whole spices, saute on a medium flame until they are fragrant and change colour.

· Now, add the onion paste and saute it till its light golden brown, add the ginger and garlic paste and cook until it is light golden in colour and the oil has surface to the top.

· Turn down the heat to medium low and add the whisked curd and spices (mentioned above) to the pan, stir gently and simmer the curd gravy for 10 to 15 minutes or until the oil surfaces and the gravy is a lovely rich mustard-golden-yellow in colour.

· Add the pieces of fried fish, along with all their resting juices in the plate to the gravy and simmer it for another 10 minutes to gently poach the fish to perfection.

· Squeeze over some lime juice. Serve the doi maach with hot steamed rice.

Kosha Mangsho

If you are a mutton lover then this dish should be on your menu this Durga Puja. Soft and tender pieces of meat, ideally marinated overnight with spices calls for a burst of flavours in the mouth.

Ingredients:

· 1 Kg of Licious Bone-in Mutton (Shoulder Meat)

· ¾ cup thick yoghurt

· 5 tbsp mustard oil

· Whole Spices ( cumin seeds, bay leaf, cloves, green cardamom, fennel seeds)

· 600 gms sliced onions

· 1 1/2 tbsp ginger paste

· 2 tbsp garlic paste

· 1 tsp turmeric powder

· Bengali garam masala- 2 tbsp cardamom, 1 tbsp clove & 1 inch cinnamon (Ground together)

· 3 tsp coriander powder

· 2 tbsp chilli powder

· 3 tbsp cumin powder

· 5 green chilies

· 2 tsp ghee

· Salt (to taste)

Method:

· Wash and marinate the meat with spices including onion, ginger-garlic paste, yoghurt and spices.

· Refrigerate for at least 8 hours.

· Sauté sliced onions, then add garlic-ginger-chilli paste, Saute till golden brown.

· Make a spice paste (add bengali garam masala, coriander powder, chilli powder, cumin powder and mix with water) , add to the pan and stir.

· Add marinated mutton, cover and cook for 90 mins on slow heat.

· Whip and add yoghurt, cook until water evaporates.

· Season with salt. Slow-cook until mutton is tender.

· Finish with Bengali garam masala and ghee. Serve with Luchi.