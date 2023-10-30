Make your own cocktail and crab combo for Halloween home parties

With Halloween at the doorstep, parties have already begun to cover for the weekend before the festival. If you are doing a house party for Halloween this season, then take a cue from corporate chef Arindam Banerjee from Aditya Group and make this delectable combo to serve your guests.

Kala Khopdi Mojito

This cocktail from Baraf (Garia), fits the occasion and the name, considering the innovative ways in which it can be presented for the haunting nights. To make this simple, easy-to-make cocktail, here’s what you need to do.

Ingredients:

Mint leaves - 10 to 12

Sugar syrup - 20ml

Mint syrup - 10ml

Lemon chunks - 8pcs

Lemon juice - 5ml

Kala khatta syrup - 10ml

White rum - 60ml

Top up soda - 180ml

Method:

Mix mint leaves, sugar, mint and kala khatta syrups, lemon juice, and white rum.

Top up with soda and shake well.

Garnish with lemon chunks and mint leaves and serve.

Crab devil with spicy beetroot sauce

Seafood lovers can get the best of crabs during the ultimate horror parties. Try the crab devil with spicy beetroot sauce from Babumoshai and win over the hearts of your visitors.

Ingredients:

Crab shell 5pcs

Crab meat 200gm

Onion chopped 3 tblspoon

Green chilli chopped 1teaspoon

Garlic chopped 1teaspoon

Chopped Parsley 1teaspoon

Oil 4tblspoon

Salt as per requirement

Peri peri powder 1teaspoon

For beetroot sauce

Beetroot 1pc

Green chilli 4pcs

Salt as per requirement

Oil 2tblspoon

Method: