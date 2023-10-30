Make your own cocktail and crab combo for Halloween home parties
A perfect serve for the Halloween theme home parties
With Halloween at the doorstep, parties have already begun to cover for the weekend before the festival. If you are doing a house party for Halloween this season, then take a cue from corporate chef Arindam Banerjee from Aditya Group and make this delectable combo to serve your guests.
Kala Khopdi Mojito
This cocktail from Baraf (Garia), fits the occasion and the name, considering the innovative ways in which it can be presented for the haunting nights. To make this simple, easy-to-make cocktail, here’s what you need to do.
Ingredients:
- Mint leaves - 10 to 12
- Sugar syrup - 20ml
- Mint syrup - 10ml
- Lemon chunks - 8pcs
- Lemon juice - 5ml
- Kala khatta syrup - 10ml
- White rum - 60ml
- Top up soda - 180ml
Method:
- Mix mint leaves, sugar, mint and kala khatta syrups, lemon juice, and white rum.
- Top up with soda and shake well.
- Garnish with lemon chunks and mint leaves and serve.
Crab devil with spicy beetroot sauce
Seafood lovers can get the best of crabs during the ultimate horror parties. Try the crab devil with spicy beetroot sauce from Babumoshai and win over the hearts of your visitors.
Ingredients:
- Crab shell 5pcs
- Crab meat 200gm
- Onion chopped 3 tblspoon
- Green chilli chopped 1teaspoon
- Garlic chopped 1teaspoon
- Chopped Parsley 1teaspoon
- Oil 4tblspoon
- Salt as per requirement
- Peri peri powder 1teaspoon
For beetroot sauce
- Beetroot 1pc
- Green chilli 4pcs
- Salt as per requirement
- Oil 2tblspoon
Method:
- Pour oil into a pan. Cook the crab meat along with chopped onion, green chilli, and garlic. Add salt and peri-peri powder for seasoning. Garnish with chopped parsley.
- Take it off the heat when cooked and let it cool.
- Stuff them inside the crab shells.
- Add Oil to a pan, add beetroot, green chilli, and salt as required, and cook till sauce-like consistency is reached.
- Bake the stuffed crab shells for 20 minutes or until cooked.
- Serve with the beetroot sauce.