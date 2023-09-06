Try this gluten-free Ragi, Chikoo, and Sunflower seeds pancake recipe this Janmashtami

Janmashtami unfolds in a riot of festive fervour, a day marked as the birth of Lord Krishna. Amidst the rhythmic chants of prayers, the pleasant scent of incense, and the resplendent decorations adorning homes and temples, the celebrations also include a culinary symphony.

The atmosphere wafts with the aroma of milk-based creations like velvety rice pudding (kheer), sweetened yoghurt infused with saffron and cardamom (shrikhand), and refreshing buttermilk. Not to forget the sweet fried pancakes (malpua) that beckons all to indulge in its rich saccharine flavours. Yet, it is the grand spectacle of Chhappan Bhog that truly steals the show, comprising an astonishing 56 food offerings including an array of sweets, savouries, fruits, nuts, and more, all presented as a grand gesture of devotion.

Ragi, Chikoo, and Sunflower Seeds Pancake

If you’re thinking of making a dish for the occasion, Chef Nikhil, Executive Chef, Mementos by ITC Ekaaya Udaipur, shares this Gujarati dish: Ragi, Chikoo, and Sunflower Seeds Pancake. It’s gluten-free and filled with the nourishing goodness of ragi and sunflower seeds while also paying homage to the occasion.

Ingredients:

1 cup of Ragi Flour (Pearl Millet)

4 Chikoo fruits

1 tablespoon of Baking Powder

1/2 cup of Almond Milk

1/4 teaspoon of Cinnamon Powder

1 teaspoon of Butter

2 tablespoons of Jaggery Powder

1 teaspoon of Sunflower Seeds (crushed)

1 tablespoon of Honey

Fresh Mint Sprig

Chef Nikhil Merchant

Method:

Step 1: 1In a mixing bowl, combine all the dry ingredients: Ragi flour, baking powder, cinnamon powder, jaggery powder, and crushed sunflower seeds. Mix them thoroughly.

Step 2: Next, add the mashed chikoo and almond milk to the dry ingredients. Whisk the mixture vigorously to ensure there are no lumps in the batter.

Step 3: Heat a pan over low heat and lightly grease it with some butter. Pour the pancake batter onto the pan.

Step 4: Cook the pancake on low heat until you see small bubbles forming on the top, and the bottom of the pancake becomes a beautiful golden brown.

Step 5: To serve, stack the pancakes on top of each other. Top them with chopped chikoo, a sprig of fresh mint, and a drizzle of honey.

Enjoy your delicious homemade ragi and chikoo pancakes!

