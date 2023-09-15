Make Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations more special with some choco magic

Ganesh Chaturthi, the vibrant festival dedicated to Lord Ganesha, is celebrated with immense zeal in India. Alongside age-old customs and rituals, this occasion offers a unique chance to savour delectable treats and among these, Lotte Choco Pie emerges as a delightful addition to your celebrations. Rachna Anbumani, head of marketing, Lotte India, shares six imaginative ways to incorporate Lotte Choco Pie into your Ganesh Chaturthi festivities:

Irresistable Modak: Give a contemporary twist to the traditional modak by using crushed Lotte Choco Pie as a filling, replacing the usual coconut and jaggery mixture. The blend of marshmallow, biscuit, and chocolate will make your modaks irresistible.

Also read: Abhilasha Sethia and Vidhi Beri share two recipes from their book, A Superfood Day

Bite-sized Ladoo: Transform Lotte Choco Pies into bite-sized laddoos by shaping them into round balls. Coat them with desiccated coconut or crushed nuts for added texture and flavor – a surefire hit with your guests.

Refreshing Milkshake: Combat the heat of Ganesh Chaturthi festivities with a refreshing milkshake. Blend Lotte Choco Pies with milk and a scoop of vanilla ice cream to create a creamy, chocolaty delight that will keep everyone cool and content.

Perfect Parfait: Layer crushed Lotte Choco Pie pieces with vanilla yogurt, fresh fruits, and a drizzle of honey to craft a delectable parfait. The interplay of textures and flavours will make this dessert a standout on your festive spread.

Also read: Fusion recipes to try at home

Sundae funday: Elevate your celebrations with a DIY sundae bar, complete with various toppings like chopped nuts, whipped cream, and chocolate syrup. Use Lotte Choco Pies as the base and let your guests craft their own Choco Pie sundaes for a fun and interactive dessert experience.

Lip-smacking popsicles: Blend Lotte Choco Pies with milk and freeze the mixture in popsicle moulds. These Choco Pie popsicles offer a fantastic way to stay cool and satiate your sweet tooth during the festivities.