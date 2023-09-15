Abhilasha Sethia and Vidhi Beri share two recipes from their book, A Superfood Day

Maternity Wellness expert and health transformation coach Vidhi Beri and Abhilasha Sethia have come up with A Superfood A Day, an extremely useful guide for healthy yet tasty recipes that you can whip up for your young ones despite a busy schedule.

Abhilasha Sethia

“It is an amalgamation of all the ideas of a modern-age yet traditional grandma, who loves to experiment with her cooking and a mom who loves to keep meals simple yet optimally nutritious. This is an offering from two mom-preneurs who aim at making your meal guides easier, fun and healthy with their home recipes. The objective is to make your little ones’ taste buds tingle with joy and to give your heart the satisfaction of seeing that meal after meal. This book will help you design everyday meals for 2 to 10 years old,” say Abhilasha Sethia and Vidhi Beri.

Vidhi Beri

Here are two exclusive recipes from the book before its launch on September 17.

Date balls

Date Balls (Serves 2)

Ingredients: 1.5 cup pitted dates chopped & pureed | ½ cup pistachio , chopped | ½ cup almonds , chopped | ½ cup desiccated coconut | 1 tbsp ghee

Method

- Soak the dates for 10 minutes in lukewarm water & the drain. Puree them to a fine paste

- In a pan, add half of the ghee, add the pureed dates and keep stirring until all the water evaporates.

- Add the nuts to the date mixture and mix well

- When cool, shape them into small balls and roll them in desiccated coconut.

Pls note: These can be stored in an airtight container for up to a week. Chopped figs may also be added

Vegetable appe

Vegetable Appe (Serves 2)

Ingredients: ½ cup Suji | 1 tbsp sattu powder | 2 tbsp carrots, chopped finely | 2 tbsp beans, chopped finely | 1 tbsp cabbage, chopped finely | 1 tbsp mint leaves , chopped finely | 4 tbsp plain yoghurt | 2 tbsp water | 1 tbsp oil | ½ tsp eno fruit salt | Salt to taste

Method:

- In a large mixing bowl, add suji, sattu powder and the yoghurt and leave it for 15 minutes

- Add the rest of the ingredients except the eno fruit salt and the salt

- Grease a 9-pit paniyaram pan with oil

- Add the eno fruit salt and the salt and mix well

- Once the pan is warm, pour 1 tbsp of the batter and cover it with a lid, add a drizzle of oil from the sides, once one side is cooked flip it and then let it get cooked on a medium flame

- Once both sides are cooked, remove it from the flame

- Serve hot with raw mango and coriander chutney