This Eid, add a touch of Nawabi grandeur to your table and make Galouti Kebabs at home

In a bowl, add mutton mince and mix with salt, ginger garlic paste and raw papaya paste. Let it rest for an hour so that the meat tenderises and softens up.

Next, add the rest of the spices and mix thoroughly.

Smoke the meat mixture using lit charcoal.

Drop in ghee and cloves over the charcoal near the meat mixture to create aromatic smoke. Make sure to have the whole set-up covered for an hour so that the flavour is infused into the meat.

Then make patties of the mince in equal size (roughly 30 gms each) and shallow fry on a tawa with ghee.

Finally, serve up the Galouti Kebabs with a side salad of laccha onion, green chutney and lemon wedges.