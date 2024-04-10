This Eid, add a touch of Nawabi grandeur to your table and make Galouti Kebabs at home

The term ‘galouti’ in Galouti Kebab translates to ‘something that melts in your mouth.’ Staying true to its name, the Lucknowi delicacy which is made of minced mutton and seasoned with a dash of herbs and spices, came into existence in the 17th century. Legend has it that a group of ingenious chefs crafted this specially for their toothless Nawab who had an affinity towards kebabs.
Thanks to their creativity, we can now savour the melt-in-the-mouth goodness of Galouti Kebabs. They are the perfect addition to your Eid al-Fitr feast, bringing a touch of Nawabi grandeur to your table. And with this easy-to-follow recipe by chef Prabir Kumar Saha, Executive Sous Chef at The Den, recreating this culinary marvel is within your reach.
Mutton mince: 800 gms
Salt: 50 gms
Raw papaya paste: 300 gms
Ginger garlic paste: 100 gms
Deggi mirch powder: 75 gms
Garam masala: 50 gms
Cumin powder: 50 gms
Rose petals: 30 gms
Mace powder: 40 gms
Green cardamom powder: 50 gms
Desi ghee: 100 gms
Cloves: 5 gms
In a bowl, add mutton mince and mix with salt, ginger garlic paste and raw papaya paste. Let it rest for an hour so that the meat tenderises and softens up.
Next, add the rest of the spices and mix thoroughly.
Smoke the meat mixture using lit charcoal.
Drop in ghee and cloves over the charcoal near the meat mixture to create aromatic smoke. Make sure to have the whole set-up covered for an hour so that the flavour is infused into the meat.
Then make patties of the mince in equal size (roughly 30 gms each) and shallow fry on a tawa with ghee.
Finally, serve up the Galouti Kebabs with a side salad of laccha onion, green chutney and lemon wedges.