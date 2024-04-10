Two delicious desserts to try out at home this Eid

Method:

For the rabdi, pour the milk into a heavy bottom pan and bring it to a boil over low to medium heat stirring in between until the milk starts to form a layer of cream or malai on top.

When you notice that the cream is floating on top, gently move the creamy layer with the back of a spatula and bring it towards the sides of the pan. Keep scraping this cream and put it back into the milk. Keep the heat to a low flame and continue to simmer. As it simmers, keep collecting the creamy layer on the sides of the pan.

Once the milk reduces to half, add the saffron strands and the cardamom powder and stir gently.

When the milk gets reduced to ⅓ of its original quantity, add the sugar and mix it well.

Let it simmer for another 10 minutes on low flame or until it is reduced to about one-fourth of the original quantity.

Scrape off the entire creamy layer as well as dried milk solids, add to the thickened milk and stir gently.

Switch off the flame and let it cool down.

To make the sugar syrup, in a pan add water along with sugar and keep stirring until the sugar dissolves. Then, let it boil on a high flame. Once it starts boiling, add the cardamom powder and mix it well. Boil for another 3 to 4 minutes and switch off the flame.

Now to fry the bread, cut the bread sides and discard them and then cut the bread into a triangular shape or whatever shape that you want, and then you can set it aside.

Heat, ghee or oil in a pan and deep fry these bread pieces from both sides. One or two pieces at a time is what is recommended and deep fry until it is golden and crispy.

Once done transfer the fried pieces of tissue paper to remove the excess oil. Fry all of the remaining pieces and set it aside.

For assembling, dip the fried bread slices in the sugar syrup ensuring that the bread slices are coated evenly and then take it out on a plate. Also, ensure that you’re not keeping the bread in the sugar syrup for too long or else, the bread will absorb too much sugar syrup and become soggy.

Now take a bowl and pour some rabdi into it. Arrange the sugar syrup-soaked bread slices neatly on the rabdi. Then pour rabdi on the sugar syrup-coated bread slices.