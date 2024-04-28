Try this Matzo Buttercrunch recipe that's easy, delicious, and sure to be loved by everyone

This recipe for Matzo Buttercrunch, also known as Matzo Crack (and for good reason!), is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser at the dinner table. It's the perfect combination of crispy matzo, gooey caramel, and rich chocolate, and it's surprisingly easy to make. So, whip up a batch of this delightful treat, using this recipe by master baker Marcy Goldman. Keep in mind that the dessert doubles easily and freezes well and one should serve small pieces in confectioners’ paper cups as a candy.
Ingredients
4-6 unsalted matzo boards or sheets
1 cup unsalted butter or unsalted Passover margarine
1 cup light brown sugar
3/4 cup chocolate chips or semi-sweet chocolate, coarsely chopped
Method
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line a rimmed baking sheet completely with foil, and then cover that with a piece of parchment paper. This is important, as the mixture becomes sticky during baking.
On top of the parchment, line the pan evenly with matzo boards, cutting extra pieces of matzo as required to fit any extra spaces on the cookie sheet as evenly as possible.
Combine butter and brown sugar in a 3-quart, heavy-bottomed saucepan. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until mixture comes to a boil.
Continue cooking 3 more minutes, stirring constantly. Remove from heat and spoon or pour over matzo.
Bake 15 minutes, checking every few minutes to make sure mixture is not burning. If it seems to be browning too quickly, remove it from the oven, lower heat to 325 F and replace.
Remove from oven and sprinkle the matzo boards immediately with chopped chocolate or chips.
Let stand 5 minutes, then spread the melted chocolate over the matzo. While still warm, cut into squares or odd shapes.
Chill in refrigerator until set.