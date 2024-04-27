Weeknight dinner made easy: Try this no-fuss sausage, potato and pepper traybake recipe

Ingredients:

1 pound Yukon Gold OR russet OR red potatoes, cut into ½-inch wedges

1 medium red OR yellow onion, halved and sliced about ½ inch thick

1 medium red OR orange OR yellow bell pepper, stemmed, seeded and sliced about ½ inch thick

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon dried oregano OR dried rosemary

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

1½ pounds sweet OR hot Italian sausages OR other fresh sausages, poked in several places with a paring knife

¼ cup white wine vinegar OR red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon honey

3 tablespoons rinsed and drained capers OR ¼ cup pitted green OR black olives, roughly chopped